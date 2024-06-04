Woman seeks owner of mystery WW2 photo pendant

A woman is appealing for help to find the owner of a silver pendant containing a photograph of a World War Two soldier.

Claire Stonier spotted the heart-shaped pendant on the pavement in Parkstone, Poole, last week.

The photo shows a young man wearing a military uniform, thought to belong to the Royal Corps of Signals.

Her appeal has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Ms Stonier said she saw the pendant and pin laying on the ground in Victoria Road.

She said: "It's probably not of huge financial value but it might be really precious to somebody.

"There are no markings on the silver and I don't want to prise the picture out because I don't want to damage it.

"I felt really sad for the owner - I know if I lost something like that I would be pretty gutted.

"It clearly means something to somebody."

