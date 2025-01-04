Woman seriously assaulted after getting off bus

Hertfordshire Police is investigating the incident, which happened on Monday evening [Google]

A 19-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked in a town centre after getting off a bus.

Hertfordshire Police said the woman got off the number 217 bus at Waltham Cross bus station at about 19:45 GMT on Monday and walked through the town towards Berkley Avenue.

As she turned into an alleyway, she was grabbed and assaulted by a man, who police believe may have been on the bus and followed her.

He was then disturbed by members of the public, the force added.

The man is described as white, in his mid-20s to late-30s, with long, above-shoulder-length brown hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was wearing a shiny brown leather coat, a black beanie hat with "Vans Off The Wall" logo on the front, blue jeans, dark trainers and a black rucksack with a white vertical stripe up the centre.

Det Sgt Paul Dicker said: "I would appeal to anyone who believes they may be able to assist in identifying the suspect through the description to make contact."

He also appealed for anyone with any more information to get in touch.

Follow Beds, Herts and Bucks news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

You might also be interested in

Related internet links