Woman seriously injured after being struck on I-80’s Yolo Causeway during multi-vehicle crash

A pedestrian was struck during a multi-car crash Wednesday morning on the eastbound side of the Yolo Causeway, temporarily blocking all lanes heading into Davis, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities responded to a report of a pedestrian in the roadway at 6:24 a.m. along Interstate 80 east of Chiles Road, which was part of a three-vehicle crash. The pedestrian, described as a female adult, suffered major injuries and was transported to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The CHP’s Woodland office said the roadway was reopened several minutes later and cleared by 7:30 a.m.

The crash was under investigation, the CHP said.