Woman seriously injured after being struck on I-80’s Yolo Causeway during multi-vehicle crash

Chris Biderman
·1 min read

A pedestrian was struck during a multi-car crash Wednesday morning on the eastbound side of the Yolo Causeway, temporarily blocking all lanes heading into Davis, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities responded to a report of a pedestrian in the roadway at 6:24 a.m. along Interstate 80 east of Chiles Road, which was part of a three-vehicle crash. The pedestrian, described as a female adult, suffered major injuries and was transported to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The CHP’s Woodland office said the roadway was reopened several minutes later and cleared by 7:30 a.m.

The crash was under investigation, the CHP said.

Latest Stories

  • Man charged in fiery crash that killed Oshawa, Ont., woman, sent 9 to hospital

    Police in Oshawa, Ont., say a man has been charged in an alleged high-speed fiery crash last month that killed a 41-year-old woman and sent nine other people to hospital.

  • 4 Car Brands That Cost Twice as Much To Maintain as the Average Vehicle

    According to Consumer Affairs, "the average car costs around $900 per year to repair and maintain." But some vehicles cost their owners twice that much money or more to keep up and running every year....

  • Researchers Have Discovered Two New Dementia Risk Factors — Here's What They Are And How They Might Impact You

    "It’s never too late to make changes and corrections," one expert noted.

  • Rosie O'Donnell opens up about skin cancer diagnosis after noticing suspicious bump near her eye. What is basal cell carcinoma?

    The 62-year-old actor and comedian is one of the many celebrities to share their skin cancer diagnosis with fans.

  • Windsor woman in critical condition following assault in a vehicle

    A Windsor woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after what police say is a case of intimate partner violence.They say the victim was assaulted in a vehicle, then knocked to the ground after she exited the vehicle and the driver sped away. The 36-year-old was found in the area of Pillette Road — between Plymouth Drive and Grand Marais Road East — around 2 a.m. Sunday."Officers arrived at the scene and located a critically injured woman being treated by paramedics," police said in a

  • How will Air Canada passengers be affected by a potential strike?

    After an already turbulent travel season, Air Canada is warning it could start grounding planes ahead of a potential pilots' strike. Mackenzie Gray explains when the stoppage could start and how it could play out, the disagreements between the company and the pilots' union in negotiations for a new deal, and how affected passengers may be entitled to compensation.

  • A state trooper is accused of killing a cheerleader who was about to graduate. He’s no longer with the agency

    A former Minnesota state trooper allegedly responsible for a car crash that killed an 18-year-old cheerleader is no longer employed by the Minnesota State Patrol, according to the agency.

  • Taiwan grounds Mirage fighter jet fleet after crash at sea

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's air force said on Wednesday it had grounded its fleet of French-made Mirage fighter jets for maintenance checks after one crashed off the island's northwest coast, though the pilot was rescued. The Mirage was conducting nighttime exercises late on Tuesday after taking off from the Hsinchu air base when it suffered a loss of engine power and the pilot bailed out. The air force said the Mirage fleet has now been grounded for checks, and that they would ensure sufficient coverage from other aircraft to make up for those taken out of rotation.

  • Father Reunited With His Classic GTO

    Son surprised his dad with a long lost vintage friend.

  • Edmunds: 5 game-changing vehicles you'll want to know about

    To give you an inside scoop on what’s coming down the pike in the next few months, the automotive experts at Edmunds have picked five vehicles that promise to be well worth the wait. Cadillac’s Optiq SUV will be a new option for electric SUV shoppers who might have otherwise considered an Audi Q4 e-tron, Genesis GV60 or Tesla Model Y. A follow-up to the larger Lyriq luxury SUV, the smaller, less expensive Optiq targets the mainstream in a big way. Considering the standard all-wheel drive, 300 horsepower and estimated 300 miles of range, it should be compelling.

  • Stellantis to invest over $406 million in Michigan plants in EV, hybrid push

    One of the facilities, the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, would become its first in the U.S. to build fully EVs, the Chrysler-parent said. The company said it will spend more to retool Warren Truck Assembly Plant for making an electrified Jeep Wagoneer and raise investment at Dundee Engine Plant for producing its recently launched platform for cars, crossovers and SUV models. It will spend more than 50 billion euros ($55.23 billion) over the decade in its aim to reach 100% passenger car battery electric vehicles sales (BEV) mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales in the U.S. by 2030.

  • 8 Reliable Used Cars You Should Buy Now Before 2024 Ends

    While deals on used cars can certainly be found during the winter months and at holiday sales events, there are several reasons September through December is considered peak buying season. Various...

  • Teens suffer minor injuries following car accident at high school on Quebec's Magdalen Islands

    Some teenagers are being treated for minor injuries after a car accident on the site of the Magdalen Islands high school, Polyvalente des Îles-de-la-Madeleine, on Monday.Quebec provincial police spokesperson Frédéric Deshaies says they received a call about the incident at 12:30 p.m.According to preliminary information, the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries."An altercation is said to have followed between some of the vehicle's occupants and the pedestrian," said D

  • Mecklenburg child has first case of measles confirmed in North Carolina since 2018

    NC health officials are working closely with the Mecklenburg County Health Department in case there are other possible measles exposures.

  • Driver in fatal Australian wedding bus crash sentenced to 32 years in prison

    An Australian court sentenced a prescription drug-dependent bus driver Wednesday to 32 years in prison for a wedding bus crash which killed 10 people and injured 25.

  • Stellantis to invest $406 million at 3 factories, a step toward meeting commitments in UAW contract

    Jeep and Ram maker Stellantis will spend $406 million retooling three Michigan factories so they can build electric vehicles or battery parts to support a strategy of making vehicles powered by both gasoline and batteries. With its investment announcement Wednesday, the company is taking a step toward meeting some commitments that it agreed to in a new contract ratified last fall by the United Auto Workers union after a bitter six-week strike. It's aimed at countering union arguments that Stellantis won't keep commitments and doesn't want to invest in U.S. factories.

  • Chinese-Swedish Lynk & Co brand will not raise prices because of tariffs, Europe CEO says

    Chinese-Swedish EV brand Lynk & Co, which will launch its first China-made battery-electric car in Europe next month, said it did not intend to pass on the cost of looming tariffs on the vehicle to consumers. "We cannot - a lot of the competitors are produced in Europe ... we need to price the car correctly in the market and work from there," the brand's CEO for Europe, Nicolas Appelgren, said in an interview at the Automechanika autos trade fair in Frankfurt. Still, whenever the brand - co-owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Volvo Cars - releases its next battery-electric car in the region, it will be made in Europe, Appelgren said, adding Geely was scouting locations for a plant.

  • Tesla Stock Is Rising. It’s in a ‘League of Its Own,’ Deutsche Says.

    Tesla stock rose again Tuesday, boosted by a new Buy rating from Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu launched coverage of Tesla stock with a Buy rating and a $295 price target. The average analyst price target for Tesla stock is about $218, and the highest is Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas’s call of $310.

  • 1st human case of rabies in Ontario since 1967 confirmed

    Human cases of rabies in Canada are very rare — just 26 recorded cases since 1924 — but there was one in northern Ontario last week, traced to direct contact with an infected bat. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says untreated rabies is nearly always fatal, so any possible exposure to a rabid animal is reason to seek medical attention.

  • UK's Princess Kate says she's grateful after chemo ends

    STORY: Britain's Princess Kate said on Monday (September 9) she had finished her course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer.Kensington Palace released this video conveying a personal message from the Princess of Wales, who appears with her husband Prince William and their three young children, George, Louis and Charlotte.The 42-year-old wife of the heir to Britain's throne underwent major abdominal surgery in January, which revealed the presence of cancer.Kate said the treatment gave her a new perspective."This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."In the video, filmed in Norfolk, eastern England, last month, Kate said she would be carrying out a handful of public engagements later this year, but that her path to full recovery would be long.She has made only a couple of public appearances since her health issues emerged. Kensington Palace has declined to give any further details about the type of cancer or specific details about her treatment.