How this woman is shaking up the 'gentlemen's sport' of pool on P.E.I.

With her favourite cue in hand, Paris Shahsavar levels with the pool table and takes a deep breath — a moment later a loud, sudden sound, almost like a gunshot, fills the room.

On the green table, 16 striped and coloured pool balls scatter from the impact, away from their neat triangle formation. A few even sink into the table's corner pockets.

"It's a really beautiful game, it's really like chess," she said.

Shahsavar spends between 40 and 50 hours each week shooting pool at Dooly's bar in Charlottetown.

The 24-year-old emigrated from the bustling city of Tehran to Prince Edward Island with her family when she was 16.

While she had a casual interest in the sport growing up and has been playing in a general league in Charlottetown for the past couple of years, she said it wasn't until a few months ago that something shifted.

'So many different variables'

"Honestly like, it changed in one day. It went from me wanting to come out here and socialize on league nights and maybe drink a couple of beers, to me like, practicing everyday and trying to reach goals and set goals for myself," she said.

Sam Juric/CBC

The strategy required to play pool and its many different elements is what captured her attention, she said.

"There's so many different variables you got to master, so many different things to be able to play at a good level," she said.

"It could have to do with the cloth on the table, with how heavy the balls are how big or small the pockets are, or other than that, the mental state that you're in or the pressure that you got to handle."

'On a different track'

Until a few months ago, much of Shahsavar's spare time was spent socializing with friends — not that she's ever had much spare time, as a philosophy student at UPEI and with a professional side-hustle in a graphic design and marketing business. Now, her spare time has shrunk even further — but it's a sacrifice she's willing to make.

Falling into the sport has felt serendipitous, she said.

"I was like on a different track," she said — pool wasn't a part of her plan.

It wasn't until a few months ago when she decided to attend a tournament at Dooly's that her level of interest grew into something serious.

I definitely try to kind of run from that attention that I could get from being in a bar. — Paris Shahsavar

"It is definitely a surprise to myself too because it just happened in one day, maybe in one hour ... I was just looking for a reason to stay [at Dooly's] and hang out a little bit more and if I didn't do that, if I just left and went home ... I probably wouldn't have taken this as seriously."

Now, she has a coach and in February competed in the Ryan Ongo Memorial Tournament in Cape Breton, N.S., a marquee event on that province's billiard calendar,

Shahsavar said she is taking things "step-by-step" to compete professionally in the male-dominated sport.

"It's a gentlemen's sport. They say that so openly," she said.

"It's just so interesting that it's still a room in which people would say that. It's almost treated like a true fact."

