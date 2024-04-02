Woman shocked to find local supermarket selling basic veggie platter for $45

A woman was left stunned when she found her local supermarket was selling plates of fruit and vegetables for £26 (CA$45). Nikita Cekay, 24, came across the item - a tray of chopped cucumber, celery, carrots and cauliflower - at her local Metro supermarket in her home city of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Nikita, an art director, said: "I was shocked, honestly! I kept saying 'no way'. "I've always known grocery stores will sell prepared food at a higher price tag but it just wasn't even close to being on the higher end of pricey-but-still-doable." Nikita uploaded a video to TikTok - which now has more than 800K views - and many online shared her disbelief.