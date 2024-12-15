Woman killed and two injured in north-west London triple shooting as neighbours hear ‘crying and screaming’

A woman has been shot dead and two men injured in a triple shooting in Brent as police launch a murder investigation.

Police were called to Gifford Road in Harlesden at around 9:15pm on Saturday after reports of gunfire.

Officers and London Ambulance Service crews found a woman, believed to be in her 40s, suffering critical injuries.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, both in their 30s, were also injured in the attack, the Metropolitan Police said.

One remains in hospital in a critical condition, while the other sustained injuries that are not life-threatening.

The area remains cordoned off as forensics teams work to gather evidence, and detectives continue their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

A neighbour who lives nearby said people had been at a wake in a nearby church.

“People came out of the church, they were at a wake and they saw the bodies on the ground.

“I heard a lot of crying and screaming.”

A man who lives near the scene of the fatal shooting described the incident as “pandemonium”.

Police forensic officers at the scene (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “I was inside the church and someone came in and said there had been a shooting.

“I looked outside and it was pandemonium.”

A resident of Creukhorne Road, who did not wish to be named, said they heard five gun shots in a row on Saturday night.

The River of Life Elim Pentecostal Church on Gifford Road is behind the police cordon.

Superintendent Tony Josephs of the North West Command Unit described the incident as a "truly shocking act of violence" and urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “This is a truly shocking incident that has left a woman dead and two others injured, and I understand the concern this will cause the local community and those across London.

“I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night and identify whoever was responsible for this heinous act of violence.

A police cordon at the scene on Gifford Road, Brent, after a woman has died and a man remains in a critical condition following a shooting in north-west London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

“If you were in or around Gifford Close at the time of the shooting, or have any information about who was responsible, please get in contact with us. A family has been left devastated, and we need to work together to provide them with answers.”

Brent East PM Dawn Butler said she was “devastated to learn of the murder”, adding: “I continue to work closely with the local police service, local organisations, businesses and residents to ensure that the local communities concerns are heard.

“If you have any information, do not hesitate to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or contact them via X (formerly Twitter) @MetCC, quoting CAD7137/14Dec. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.