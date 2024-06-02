Woman Shot in the Face by Man She Knows After Being Mistaken as Intruder in Chicago

Authorities told the 'Chicago Tribune' and CBS News that the woman was hospitalized and critically injured

A woman in Chicago was critically injured on Thursday, May 30, when a man shot her in the face after police say he mistook her for someone attempting to break into his home.

According to the Chicago Tribune and CBS News, police said the 59-year-old man thought someone was trying to break into his residence on the 6700 block of South Prairie Avenue just before midnight local time.

The man fired one shot and struck a 54-year-old woman — whom he knew — on the right side of her face, per both outlets.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and a weapon was recovered from the scene of the shooting. Area One Detectives were still investigating the incident as of Friday, per CBS News, which did not reveal the identities of the man or woman.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for more information on Sunday.

Citing Chicago Police Department figures, local PBS station WTTW reported days before the shooting that 45 people were shot in Chicago — including one person who was killed — on the weekend of May 18 to May 20, in 31 separate shootings in the city.

As for the weekend before the accidental shooting, police told WTTW that nine people total were killed by gunfire during Memorial Day weekend, with 41 people shot in 30 separate shootings.

Over 50 people were reportedly shot and 11 were killed in Chicago during Memorial Day weekend in 2023.

“There are some signs of improvement, but as long as we have the loss of life, or any shooting victim, no politician — quite frankly no Chicagoan — should celebrate,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said during a recent press conference regarding shooting statistics, per WTTW.



