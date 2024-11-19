Woman shot, killed outside Springfield Twp. home, suspect dead after Indiana police pursuit

CBC

Halifax police say the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead last month inside a large oven at a Walmart in the city's west end is not suspicious and there is no evidence of foul play.The body of Gursimran Kaur, a Walmart employee, was found in a commercial oven in the store bakery on Oct. 19.Halifax Regional Police offered a short update in a news release on the case Monday, but did not say how Kaur died, only that the death was not suspicious.Const. Martin Cromwell said police conducted inte