This Woman Sobbing After Finishing "Cheer" Is Literally Me

If you haven't binged Netflix's beyond compelling sports docuseries Cheer, what are you waiting for? The Navarro College crew from Texas has taken over social media and pop culture, even appearing on Ellen with a jaw-dropping routine.

If you have watched the show and fallen in love with its cast of characters, like Coach Monica, the dedicated Jerry, and talented tumbler Lexi, you're not alone. And if the show made you feel a lot of complex emotions as you watched the group stumble, get hurt, experience setbacks, and perform over-the-top, show-stopping stunts, you're also not alone. A young woman who just finished the show had a very emotional reaction to the final episode, and it looked pretty familiar to many of us, because we felt exactly the same way.

Netflix's official Twitter account shared a video of user @KantuLenz straight-up bawling over the finale. "They did it!" she weeps. "It was worth it ... it was all worth it. I don't know if they won but it was worth it." She sniffles back tears as the final scenes go by. "All their hard work, everything they did."

"Are you happy?" her friend, who is videotaping her, asks. "I think so!" she says through tears and laughter. "Oh, this is so many feelings. I was not prepared for this." Neither were we. And now we're obsessed with all things Cheer.

The future of Cheer seems to be (pun intended) up in the air as of now; no official news has been shared regarding a second season, though we'd love to see all of our faves back for more. Until then, we'll be rewatching our favorite moments and shedding a few tears. Meet us on the mat?

Related:

-Is Cheerleading a Sport? The Violence in Netflix's Cheer Convinced Some It Is

-How One Bronx Cheerleading Team Made It to Nationals

-First Male NFL Cheerleaders Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies Are Headed to the 2019 Super Bowl With the L.A. Rams

Originally Appeared on Teen Vogue

