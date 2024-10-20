Woman sought in fatal Toronto shooting arrested and charged with murder
TORONTO — Toronto police say they've arrested a woman wanted in a fatal shooting last month.
The shooting took place the morning of Sept. 1 in the midtown area.
Police say they found a 37-year-old from Brampton, Ont., with gunshot wounds.
They say the victim died in hospital.
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Toronto woman.
Police say she was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2024.
