Woman sought after pensioner injured in dog attack

Police investigating a dog attack in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a woman officers are trying to trace.

A man in his 70s was injured when he was attacked by a German Shepherd in Richmond Heights Open Space, near Wainwright Avenue, at around 15:00 GMT on Saturday 18 January.

Officers said the dog was off its lead when it attacked the pensioner, who suffered injuries to his knee and arm.

Police have released an image of a woman it believes would be able to help with the investigation and have asked for anyone who can help identify her to come forward.

She is described as a white woman in her 30s, of average build, with light hair and around 5ft 4ins (1.63m) tall. She was wearing a red baseball-style cap and a pink jumper.

