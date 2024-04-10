Woman stabbed to death on Columbia’s Devine Street identified

The Richland County coroner has identified Joanne Robinson, 45, of Columbia as the woman who was fatally stabbed after an altercation on Devine Street in Columbia Monday.

Officers responded to the scene of the stabbing around 6 p.m. Monday, at Devine Street and Abelia Road, near the Piggly Wiggly between Beltline Boulevard and Kilbourne Road. Robinson was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed, where she later died.

Police have not yet released details on the motive for the stabbing. A “person of interest” was detained for questioning Monday, but no arrests were made following the stabbing, police have said.