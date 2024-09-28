A woman was stabbed multiple times in Hollywood. Police have made an arrest

Earlier this month, a woman was stabbed multiple times on her neck, hip and hands during an early-morning attack in Hollywood.

Police have now made an arrest. On Thursday, officers arrested 42-year-old Chason Williams after detectives say they identified him through surveillance footage. He’s been charged with first-degree attempted homicide.

Police have not said what his relationship to the victim is or given any details on what led up to the stabbing.

Court records do not list an attorney for Williams, who remains at the Broward County Main Jail. His bond has not yet been set.

On Sept. 12, around 3:45 a.m., Hollywood Police arrived to the 1300 block of South Federal Highway to find a woman who had been “violently attacked and stabbed multiple times,” according to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.

The incident happened at a Chevron gas station, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.

The victim has since been released from the hospital but is still in recovery from the injuries, police say.