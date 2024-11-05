Woman stabbed, seriously injured near Boston MBTA Station
Police said the woman suffered serious injuries in the Monday afternoon stabbing.
Police said the woman suffered serious injuries in the Monday afternoon stabbing.
David, Bobbi Jo and Edward Baynard were convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Heather Baynard
Iranian authorities on Saturday arrested a female student who staged a solo protest by stripping to her underwear in public. Reports indicate the action aimed to highlight the oppressive enforcement of Iran's dress code, which mandates women wear a headscarf and loose-fitting clothing in public. Iranian authorities arrested a female student on Saturday after she staged a solo protest against harassment by stripping to her underwear outside her university, reports said.The woman, who has not been
LYON, France (AP) — Eight people are going on trial in Paris on terrorism charges Monday over the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, who was killed by an Islamic extremist after showing caricatures of Islam's prophet to his middle school students for a lesson on freedom of expression.
The 10-year-old had suffered dozens of injuries, including burns and human bite marks, the jury has been told.
The parents are now facing attempted murder charges as well as assault and kidnapping charges.
Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking the court to bar potential witnesses in his criminal case from speaking to the press after a particularly damning interview from a grand jury witness. Lawyers for the disgraced rap mogul had previously filed a motion in late October requesting a sweeping gag order against anyone who could potentially be called to testify. On Sunday, they filed a new motion asking the court to “immediately restrain extrajudicial statements by potential witnesses and their counsel” whi
Sean "Diddy" Combs marks his 55th birthday on Nov. 4 in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting trial
Elizabeth Blanchard is charged with four counts of sexual battery of a minor
The killing of Larry “Trae” Marshall III was retaliation for a gang member’s robbery that the victim was not involved in, according to court records.
Jan Broberg was kidnapped twice by Robert Berchtold, a man she considered a “second father”
Margaret McLennan answered her phone last month to a caller saying there was something serious that police needed to tell her in person.That evening, Oct. 12, an RCMP officer and victim services workers came to her rural Alberta home and told her that her 29-year-old grandson, Marcus West, was dead."[He was] in custody, and he died from withdrawal, that's what they told me," McLennan said from her home in Janvier, a hamlet 100 kilometres south of Fort McMurray."I want to know, at least, how he d
A woman who pleaded guilty to dressing as a clown and in 1990 murdering the wife of a man she later married was released from prison Saturday, ending a case that has been strange even by Florida standards.
"I hope that one person sees this, gets a colonoscopy, or goes to the doctor for something they've been putting off, and it saves them."
OTTAWA — India's high commission in Canada is condemning violence that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in the Toronto suburb of Brampton.
Israeli police have arrested a top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over allegedly leaking classified information to foreign media.
Nobody does Halloween quite like our favourite stars. Check out these can't-miss costumes from Hollywood's biggest names.
Shasta County took girl’s goat; her family took them to court and settled for $300,000.
Amnesty International is demanding the release of a university student who it claims was "violently arrested" after stripping off, reportedly in protest against Iran's strict Islamic dress code. The human rights organisation claimed the woman, identified as Ahoo Daryaei, was demonstrating at the "abusive enforcement of compulsory veiling by security officials at Tehran's Islamic Azad University". Sky News cannot verify the circumstances of what happened in Iran's capital on Saturday, but footage posted online showed a woman stripped to her underwear and walking outside the campus.
The home of former Myrtle Beach pastor John-Paul Miller was searched by the FBI. Miller has been linked to allegations regarding his relationship with his late wife, Mica Miller.
Reviewing PEOPLE's own archives and court documents, PEOPLE retells the story of Missy Avila's 1985 murder, which hit even closer to home than anyone realized