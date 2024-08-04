Woman in stable condition after being shot in Euless apartment; no arrests made yet

Authorities are investigating a woman who was shot in an apartment on Saturday morning, according to Euless police. No arrests have been made.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of 300 Vine Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 46-year-old woman who had been shot in the abdomen, according to police.

Witnesses told police that a suspect ran into an apartment. The apartment was checked by a SWAT team, NETCAST, but the suspect was not found at the scene.

The woman was taken to Baylor Grapevine Hospital by Euless fire department medics. She is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect is still at large. Police are continuing to investigate.