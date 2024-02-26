Woman steals Amazon delivery van to get back home, California police say

A 36-year-old woman drove off in an Amazon delivery driver’s van in an effort to get back to her home city, California police reported.

The San Jose woman now faces charges of vehicle theft and committing a crime while on bail, the Palo Alto Police Department said in a Sunday, Feb. 25, news release.

An Amazon driver told police someone stole his van, which he left running, while he was making a delivery in Palo Alto around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, police said.

The 24-year-old driver said he saw someone drive off in his van and make a U-turn, police said.

Officers tracked the van on the 20-mile drive to San Jose with the help of Amazon dispatchers, police said.

They found the woman dropping the van off at an Amazon facility in San Jose and arrested her without incident, police said. None of the packages in the van were stolen.

“The suspect was not an Amazon employee and told police she had just needed to get back to San Jose,” police said.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call 650-329-2413 or email an anonymous tip to paloalto@tipnow.org.

San Jose is about 50 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Intruders hold family at gunpoint — at the wrong house, California cops say

Arrest made in slaying of model found stuffed in refrigerator, California police say

Man denied food at Carl’s Jr. sets fire to manager’s vehicle, California police say