Woman struck, killed by passenger train in Haltom City, police say

A 65-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a train in Haltom City on Sunday morning died by suicide, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined.

On Sunday at around 6:30 a.m., Haltom City police received reports of a body near TEXRail tracks close to the intersection of Haltom Road and Mack Road.

Officers determined that the woman had been hit by an oncoming passenger train, police said in a news release. They suspected no foul play.

The Tarrant County medical examiner later ruled the woman’s death a suicide.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a crisis or suicidal thoughts, there is help available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Today's top stories:

→ 1 year since Neo-Nazi opened fire at Allen outlet mall, killing 8

→ 4-year-old boy drowns, parents survive in Johnson County flash flood

→ After 3 student suicides in Keller ISD, experts urge quick response

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.