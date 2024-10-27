Woman suffers 'serious' injuries in sexual assault

Police say a woman in her 50s has suffered serious facial injuries during a sexual assault in Londonderry.

It happened on the Lecky Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She was approached by an unknown man who pulled her into a nearby alleyway, where he sexually assaulted her, repeatedly hit her face, and banged her head off a wall.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "She sustained serious facial and other injuries as a result of this terrifying ordeal that she was only able to escape from after her attacker let her go.

"The woman was able to then raise the alarm for help, and the suspect fled the scene on foot."

The woman required hospital treatment for her injuries.

The PSNI said investigations are ongoing, and the suspect is described as "a white man of broad build with dark hair who was wearing a dark short puffer style jacket and light-coloured trainers."

They have asked anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them.