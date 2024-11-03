Woman survived Spain floods after spending three days trapped in car with dead sister-in-law

A firefighter checks inside a vehicle at a flooded garage looking for possible flooding victims, in the aftermath of heavy rains, in Alfafar, near Valencia (REUTERS)

A woman survived the devastating Spanish floods while trapped in a car beside the body of her dead sister-in-law, according to reports.

More than 200 have died in the weather disaster which hit the Valencia region this week, with thousands more injured or displaced.

Spanish authorities confirmed this weekend that an additional 5,000 soldiers and 5,000 police officers have been deployed to the area to assist with relief efforts.

Martin Perez, president of the regional Proteccion Civil, shared the story of the woman’s survival with responders.

People clean the street of mud in an area affected by floods in Paiporta (AP)

A car sticks out of a garage with debris after flooding in Valencia (AP)

“After three days, we’ve found a person alive in a car,” he said in a statement.

Rescuers have been told to focus their efforts on stranded cars and buildings in the hope of finding more survivors.

Thousands of volunteers have taken to the streets to help clean the thick mud that has now hit Valencia and the surrounding towns.

Prime minister Pedro Sanchez said: “I am aware the response is not enough, there are problems and severe shortages… towns buried by mud, desperate people searching for their relatives.”

Valencia Carlos Mazón has been criticised for a slow response to the flooding, having initially failed to cancel any of his diary appointments to focus on the disaster.

Mr Sanchez has said that a review will be completed down the line but the focus is now on helping the stranded and getting the region back on its feet.

He added: “The central government is ready to help. Let them ask for more resources and they will be delivered.

“Now is the time to forget our differences, to put ideological and regional sensibilities to one side and unite in our response.”

Former footballer Jose Castillejo has been named among those killed in the floods, with his former team Valencia CF opting to postpone its weekend fixture with Real Madrid.