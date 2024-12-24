Woman survives battle with rare cancer

CBC

Premier Susan Holt says her government would be willing to ban the herbicide glyphosate if a new investigation finds a link to the purported mystery brain illness that a Moncton neurologist says he is tracking.The province has launched a new investigation into the hundreds of cases, saying the symptoms have sparked fear among many New Brunswickers that needs to be addressed."New Brunswickers are afraid about what glyphosate might do, and the mysterious neurological illness has given them reason