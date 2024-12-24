Woman survives battle with rare cancer
It all started with a severe headache in February 2023. Crystal Carr went to a hospital in Prince George's County, where an MRI revealed something unexpected.
Yes, bacon is on the list. Sorry.
"I have stage 4C medullary thyroid cancer. I max out my maximum out of pocket every year."
One of the Democrats’ foremost experts in Congress explains the clear and present danger of Trump’s “Four Horsemen” of America's health apocalypse
The actor, 49, said that he had his first night out after recovering from tonsil cancer
"'I wanted you to hear it from me first ― Kelly is pregnant.' My breath catches in my throat and my lower jaw tightens, preventing any kind of intelligible, audible reaction."
Keith Poulsen’s jaw dropped when farmers showed him images on their cellphones at the World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin in October. A livestock veterinarian at the University of Wisconsin, Poulsen had seen sick cows before, with their noses dripping and udders slack.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — As Gwen Perry prepares for a Christmas without contact from her son, who is locked inside a notorious Newfoundland jail, she wants people to understand that many inmates need help, not incarceration.
"My doctor had the balls to ask me if I was sure I wanted my tubes tied."
The speech was recorded at Fitzrovia Chapel, a former chapel of the Middlesex Hospital in central London.
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was in intensive care at an Omaha hospital Monday after undergoing a medical procedure to treat an injured spleen suffered when he was bucked off a horse.
Premier Susan Holt says her government would be willing to ban the herbicide glyphosate if a new investigation finds a link to the purported mystery brain illness that a Moncton neurologist says he is tracking.The province has launched a new investigation into the hundreds of cases, saying the symptoms have sparked fear among many New Brunswickers that needs to be addressed."New Brunswickers are afraid about what glyphosate might do, and the mysterious neurological illness has given them reason
Bloating, a feeling of tightness in the stomach often caused by gas in the intestines, can be caused by eating certain foods and consuming fizzy drinks, which are usually in abundance during the festive season. To help you reduce bloating this Christmas, Kim Plaza, a nutritionist at Bio-Kult, has shared her top tips.
Defra confirms the avian influenza H5N1 virus is in commercial poultry at two more premises.
Suffolk's senior coroner says a lack of beds has repeatedly contributed to deaths.
FDA's approval of a generic GLP-1 might eventually ease the price, demand for weight loss drugs.
The holidays are a special time for families, but one Valley family is celebrating extra special milestones this season: health, togetherness and sobriety. This is baby Lorenzo’s first Christmas. He and his mother, Kristi, were in inpatient care at Jacob’s Hope, a specialty nursery in Mesa that provides care for babies with prenatal drug exposure. Jacob’s Hope offers these babies and their mothers a chance to transition from the hospital to recovery and home to thrive.
"How are we to champion body positivity and inclusivity if we continue to celebrate weight loss? We can’t."
It is hoped the free on-the-spot checks will prevent thousands of heart attacks and strokes.
The UK has bought 5 million doses of a vaccine to protect against bird flu.
Should pets consume food like turkey bones and garlic, or what about apples and baked bread? We have the answers.