Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Barricading Herself With Handgun Inside Seattle's FBI Building

A woman was taken into custody after barricading herself with a handgun inside the FBI building in Seattle, Washington, on Wednesday, June 12.

Footage filmed by Tim Oakes shows several police cars with sirens on and police officers outside the FBI building.

KOMO News quoted one police officer saying that law enforcement and negotiators communicated with the woman for almost an hour until FBI’s SWAT teams arrested her around 4:12 pm local time.

The cause of the incident is unknown and there weren’t any reported injuries, according to KOMO News. Credit: Tim Oakes via Storyful

