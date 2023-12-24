Tribute to mother and son killed in Oldham car crash

The family of a "loving" mother killed in a car crash with her teenage son said Christmas would be "immensely difficult" without them.

Former theatre worker Clair, 42, and 15-year-old Year 11 pupil Sam, died at the scene of the crash Ripponden Road, Oldham. Their surnames were not given.

A 13-year-old passenger was also seriously hurt in the crash, on Saturday, police said.

The 35-year-old driver of the other car was arrested and remained in custody.

Clair was described as a "smart, loving parent, daughter and sister" who "loved going to pottery class every week.

Before the pandemic, the 42-year-old worked at the Bolton Theatre and supported people with mental health issues, her family said, in a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police.

Her son was looking forward to studying music at collage as he "loved to sing and to play the drums", they added.

"Listening to music was one of Sam's favourite things to do, he was always around the house with his headphones on."

"Sam's family meant the world to him; he was a brother and son whose loss will leave a hole in our family forever.

"Christmas without Sam and Clair will be immensely difficult not only for us, but for everybody that knew them both."

Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen the car, described as a black BMW X5, before the collision to contact them.

