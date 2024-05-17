Woman tells prosecutor she has 'vague' memories of stabbing

Shaqueta Foley told a jury Thursday that after months to revisit the night she stabbed Robert Crossman, she still doesn't remember everything about it, including how the 34-year-old was stabbed not once, but twice.

"I had to see evidence, medical reports, talk to lawyers to see what happened," Foley said. "I still to this day don't fully remember stabbing him. I know I did it because this is what happened."

"Today, May 16, do you remember stabbing Robert Crossman?" Crown prosecutor Chris Ryan asked.

"Vaguely, yes. Not really, no. But yes," Foley said.

Foley, 30, took the stand Thursday as the defence's only witness in her trial for manslaughter in Saint John Court of King's Bench. Foley is accused of stabbing Crossman in his Mecklenburg Street apartment Oct. 4, 2023, leading to his death 10 days later.

During questioning by defence lawyer Shanna Wicks, Foley said she had been in a relationship "on and off" with Crossman for six years, and in August moved into the apartment with Crossman, which he had rented from Jim Hammond in exchange for renovation work. She said a third person had been staying with them since September.

Foley testified that the three of them had been doing drugs the previous night, and slept most of the day on Oct. 4. She said she was woken up when Crossman hit her head against the wall of the apartment where they slept on bunk beds. She testified she had two knives in her bed, because of the neighbourhood and a broken window in the bedroom.

She said she remembered him saying "how many times do I have to remind you guys to keep the fucking door locked" and began dragging her out of bed and into the building's common hallway, where Foley said he pushed her into a bike, and was over top of her when Hammond opened the door to check on them.

Hammond had testified on Tuesday that he found the two of them with their hands on each others' arms, pushing at each other, and that they stopped, with Foley retreating into the apartment and Crossman saying "call 911, I want this f'n b---- out of here,' standing in the entrance for a minute before walking out of sight.

Foley testified that she checked the kitchen for another person, then she ran into the bedroom, around one side of the bed, saying she was "scared." She said Crossman followed her into the room, dragged her over the bed and began choking her.

She said she was beginning to black out when she reached behind her to her bed for whatever she could grab, found a knife and swung it around and into his back.

Crown prosecutor Chris Ryan challenged Foley on her initial statements to paramedics and police, saying she had volunteered explanations for how Crossman may have been injured and denied stabbing him without being asked.

"At that time, I had no idea that I had stabbed him," Foley said. Asked if it was a lie, she said, "Today, yes. Then, no idea."

Ryan mentioned that when Foley is seen on camera speaking to police at the apartment, she seemed focused and alert. He noted she spelled her name at the scene, but at the station she couldn't answer when asked to spell her name a second time.

"I couldn't remember. It was a traumatic situation. It's sad, but I couldn't spell my name," she said. "Some things I remembered, some things I didn't."

"Maybe what you remember helps you and what you don't remember hurts you," Ryan said.

"No," Foley replied. She admitted she had lied to officers when she said she wasn't intoxicated, saying she didn't want to get in trouble.

He also noted that she had told Const. Ryan Wilson "we literally just opened our eyes" when Wilson arrived on the scene. Hammond had testified the encounter lasted about 10 minutes, with Foley saying it "happened quick."

"At that point I was processing everything," Foley said. "When I said we opened our eyes, I was trying to explain that was where we started."

While Foley had testified that Crossman said, "I think I heard him say 'she stabbed me,'" afterwards, Hammond had testified that before the incident, he saw Crossman looking into the apartment's bedroom and heard him say "You tried to stab me," before going in.

When asked by Ryan, Foley said Crossman had said "call 911" twice, both before and after the incident.

"You are saying today he said 911 twice?" Ryan asked, saying that's not what she told Wilson. "Yes, I believe so."

Ryan questioned why Foley had not mentioned injuries relating to the claims of choking to police at the time, and had not photographed injuries relating to her head hitting the wall. Foley said she had mentioned her head hurting, and that she had only noticed marks related to the choking later, when she was in custody in Miramichi. She said she'd meant to refer to choking when she said Crossman was "hitting me."

Ryan asked a number of questions related to an interview the morning of Oct. 5 with Det. Const. James Boyles, where she initially denies knowing how Crossman was stabbed until recalling images and demonstrating a stabbing motion. When Foley was asked why she remembered what she remembered, she said she didn't remember the interview at all.

"He asked what triggered you to answer. What helped your memory in the interview?" Ryan asked.

"I listened (to the video), but I can't remember this. So I can't answer," Foley replied, shrugging. "I listened to what I was told and tried my best to keep it together."

He said the stabbing motion she demonstrated Thursday was different than what she showed Boyles, and that when she suggested one motion caused both wounds, she "lied to him yet again," saying it served to minimize her actions. Dr. Marek Godlewski, who performed the autopsy, testified Wednesday that Crossman's two wounds were "incompatible" with one motion.

"I thought it was only once, even today," Foley said. "I don't remember a two-time motion."

Justice William Grant told the jury they would begin closing arguments Friday and hope to send the jury for deliberations by the afternoon, but advised them to pack an overnight bag in case they needed to stay into the weekend.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal