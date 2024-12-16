Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage is spared an immediate jail term

A woman who admitted to assault by beating after throwing milkshake over Nigel Farage during his election campaign has been spared an immediate jail term.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, hurled a banana-flavoured McDonald’s milkshake at the Reform UK leader outside a pub in Clacton-on-Sea ahead of the general election.

Mr Farage, who is now MP for Clacton, was covered in the drink after the cup was thrown at him as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in the Essex seaside town on 4 June.

Victoria Thomas Bowen arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for sentencing on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Thomas Bowen, who is an OnlyFans model, admitted the offence and criminal damage at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in October.

The 25-year-old, of St Osyth Road in the seaside town, was sentenced to 13 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Nigel Farage was covered in the drink and hit by the cup after it was thrown as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in the Essex seaside town on 4 June (AFP via Getty Images)

She pleaded guilty to causing £17.50 of damage to a jacket belonging to Mr Farage’s security officer, James Woolfenden.

Mr Farage had been addressing supporters at a rally during the general election campaign and was left with the yellow liquid splattered across his dark blue suit.

In a witness statement read out in court in October, he said he was not injured but “this incident caused me concern as I have only been going about my job” and that he tries to “have as much public engagement as possible”.

Mr Farage had been addressing supporters at a rally during the general election campaign and was left with the yellow liquid splattered across his dark blue suit (PA Wire)

He added: “I’m saddened that this has happened at a public campaign.”

Thomas Bowen – who has more than 44,000 followers on Twitter/X, and lists “content creator” as her profession on her account – was arrested shortly after the incident.

She told police in interview that she saw a post online advertising Mr Farage’s attendance that day and that she “does not agree with his political views”, the court heard.

Victoria Thomas Bowen leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court in London in October, after pleading guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

She said she was outside the pub when she saw him leaving and decided to act because she “had the opportunity”, but that she did not intend for the cup to hit Mr Farage.

Thomas Bowen had originally denied the charges and was due to go on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in October but changed her pleas to guilty before proceedings began.

More follows on this breaking news story...