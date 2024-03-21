Woman transported to hospital after stabbing in northeast Oklahoma City
Woman transported to hospital after stabbing in northeast Oklahoma City
Woman transported to hospital after stabbing in northeast Oklahoma City
The actress said for her most recent breast procedure, she wanted “1990 stripper” breasts — and shared why surgery is “traumatic” for her
The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery at the private London Clinic in January - where an investigation has been launched around a major security breach involving Kate's medical records.
A Nova Scotia truck driver whose foot was amputated after he got necrotizing fasciitis is suing a Winnipeg doctor for negligence, claiming the Seven Oaks General Hospital urgent care physician failed to properly treat him.Christopher Miners, 54, was diagnosed and had his foot amputated in Nova Scotia, but alleges that could have been averted had he received better care in Winnipeg, where he stopped at Seven Oaks hospital during a drive across the country in 2022.He claims negligence by a doctor
The experts on gas, bloating, colon cancer and other digestive issues share what they avoid themselves.
“These plant fibers, which are cheap and available over-the-counter, could benefit a wide group of people in these cash-strapped times."
"My weight has come and gone and up and down, but it’s never been an issue for me because I don’t listen to what other people say about me," the EGOT winner said
In very welcome news, carbs can be great for our gut health and making the most of their gut-health properties takes no extra effort.
"Stat" means that testing should be done as soon as possible — but that's not often what happens.
The fitness expert, 75, says he was diagnosed "many years ago" but shared his story to encourage fans not to ignore suspicious spots.
TV icon Oprah Winfrey "starved herself" for months over abuse and body shaming.
One day intermittent fasting is good for your health, the next it’s not. Where does the science stand on this trendy way to lose weight?
Based on government tests of pesticide levels, here is the Environmental Working Group’s 2024 list of the produce with the highest and lowest levels of pesticides.
PHOENIX (AP) — A pregnant Arizona lawmaker who revealed in a speech at the state Senate that she was planning to get an abortion says she wanted to share with her colleagues and the public the practical effects of abortion restrictions passed over the years. Democratic Sen. Eva Burch of Mesa told fellow lawmakers in a floor speech Monday that she was going to get an abortion because her pregnancy is no longer viable. The first-term lawmaker, who previously worked as a nurse practitioner at a wom
Toronto Public Health (TPH) is advising people to get vaccinated against mpox amidst an increase in confirmed cases of the virus in the city this year. Twenty-one cases of mpox, previously known as monkeypox, have been reported in Toronto this year, TPH said in a news release on Wednesday. This is an increase from 2023, where 27 cases were reported for the entire year, according to the news release.Mpox is a virus that spreads from person to person through contact with infected lesions, skin bli
His Majesty's love of homeopathy could aid him in his cancer recovery
The UK privacy and data protection watchdog has received a breach report.
The talk show host said she has been able to 'release' the 'shame' she carried about her weight during her ABC special 'An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution'
Megan Fox, 37, listed every plastic surgery procedure she's doneeon the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast. She's had three breast implant procedures, but no facelift.
We looked into the dieting topic of the moment.
An investigation has reportedly been launched at The London Clinic over claims staff tried to access the Princess of Wales’s private medical records.