Woman vows to continue fundraising after finishing walk in memory of daughter

A woman who has completed a 150-mile (241km) walk with a life-size resin horse in memory of her daughter who died from suicide has vowed to continue fundraising “no matter what it takes”.

Emma Webb faced wet weather and lots of hills during her walk from her home in Newport, Wales, to the Horse of the Year Show at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) for equestrian-loving Brodie, who died in March 2020 aged 16.

Ms Webb, 49, who completed the walk on Tuesday, set up a JustGiving page and has raised nearly £72,000 of her £100,000 target for mental health charities Papyrus and Riders Minds.

She was crowned the 2024 Creative Fundraiser of the Year at the GoCardless JustGiving Awards, which she described as “absolutely wonderful”, and received a letter from the Prince of Wales, a day before the end of her walk, congratulating her on her award.

She said receiving the JustGiving award was “bittersweet” but hopes to channel her love for Brodie into fundraising.

“When I stood up there to accept the award I said I’m not standing there as an act of self-recognition, it’s an act of love for Brodie that I carry on,” Ms Webb, who works in hospitality, told the PA news agency.

“It gives me a purpose to carry on and help others and it’s a good way to channel the love that I feel is stuck inside me as a mum with nowhere to channel it, because Brodie was my only child, my absolute world.

“It was bittersweet being stood up there, but it’s an act of love for Brodie. I’m glad that people can see that what I’m doing is trying to make a positive difference for others, and hopefully it’s making an impact.”

She hopes her fundraising efforts will encourage more people to talk about their mental health and said raising awareness “gives me a purpose on the Earth”.

“It does nobody any good to bottle things up and think that they shouldn’t be talking about mental health and how they feel,” she said.

“I think that the more we break down that stigma and the more that people talk about their mental health, the less stigma and embarrassment there will be around it.”

Ms Webb covered around 150 miles (241km) in 11 days while pulling Miles, a resin horse on wheels weighing more than 175lb (80kg).

Miles previously joined her when she walked from Chepstow to London for the International Horse Show in 19 days last year, and has found having him on the journey can help people talk openly about their mental health struggles.

“They don’t have to look at you when they’re speaking either, which I think makes things easier, because sometimes the eye contact is difficult for people… they talk to me through Miles,” she said.

She said the best part of her challenge was speaking with people whose loved ones have been affected by suicide or mental health issues, where she listened to stories from hotel staff, hospitality workers, and strangers showing their support during her walk.

“People come out to share their stories and people come out wanting to chat about their own struggles with mental health, I just find it heart-warming,” she said.

“I just want to continue to carry on raising awareness, no matter what it takes for me.”

As part of continuing fundraising efforts for her campaign, DoItForBrodie, which is currently being registered as a community interest company (CIC), Ms Webb said she will begin visiting schools, colleges and residential venues with two Shetland ponies which will act as “ceremony ponies for mental health and wellbeing in young people”.

She will also be holding a fundraising event on December 7 to celebrate what would have been Brodie’s 21st birthday on December 10.

