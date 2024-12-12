Woman walking dog sexually assaulted in popular Tacoma park, police say. Suspect at large

Police tape surrounds the scene of a crime in Tacoma.

A woman walking her dog was sexually assaulted in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park on Wednesday, police say.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. in a parking lot near the dog park, according to a news release issued Thursday morning.

Police said “an unknown male suspect” attacked the woman from behind and sexually assaulted her. He was wearing dark clothing, gloves and a mask, police say.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning. Detectives were investigating, police say.

“The Tacoma Police Department urges residents to stay vigilant, take precautions when walking alone, and promptly report any suspicious activity to law enforcement,” the news release added.