Woman Warns Not to Run Appliances at Night After Her Dishwasher Caused a Fire: 'Our Entire House Filled with Smoke'

"Our smoke detectors saved our lives," the woman wrote, showing the damage in her home after a fire caused by a running dishwasher

Simone Patrice/TikTok Creator Simone Patrice shows footage of the damage from the fire

A woman on TikTok is warning people about the dangers of running household appliances at night after her dishwasher caused a house fire.

"This is your sign NOT to run your dishwasher at night," Simone Patrice wrote over video footage of her fire-damaged house in a video posted on Wednesday, Aug. 7. "Also check your smoke detectors. Make sure they work. Like right now, go check."

Simone's video began in a kitchen, focusing on a destroyed dishwasher that was surrounded by black soot damage. She later panned to show the ceiling, which was also black with soot. Her white cabinets and the floor also had a film of black soot over them.

Text over the footage explained that the day before Simone posted the video, her dishwasher "malfunctioned and caused a house fire." The family's smoke alarm went off at 1:25 a.m. and two minutes later their "entire house was filled with smoke," she wrote.

Related: Two Sisters, 2 and 7, Die After Christmas Tree Sparks California House Fire: 'Cherished Angels'

Simone said that if she hadn't heard the smoke alarm when she did and woken up, "we would not have made it out."

"The smoke was too thick," she continued in text over the video. "We had no time to grab anything but our kids and get out. Our smoke detectors saved our lives."

Simone Patrice/TikTok A close-up look at the dishwasher

Simone also showed her followers that doors, windows and rooms other than her kitchen were damaged by the fire.

Per the video, Simone and her family had celebrated her daughter's fourth birthday on the day before the fire. Remnants of a celebration including balloons, toys on the floor and decorations could be seen in the video as she walked through her living room and dining room areas.

Simone Patrice/TikTok Damage from the fire

"Our walls were white by the way... everything in the entire house is covered in soot. [It's] hard to breathe in here. It's unlivable currently," Simone wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Simone Patrice/TikTok The smoke traveled through the vents to other rooms in the home

"Don't run appliances at night. The washer, the dryer, the dishwasher... nothing. [It's] not worth it. It CAN happen. I'm thankful to be alive," the final message on the video read.

Simone's comments were filled with messages of support, and some people thanked her for the important reminder to check their smoke detectors.

Simone Patrice/TikTok Damage to the ceiling

Per the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom and outside every sleeping area of a home. There should also be one on every level of the house.

Families should make sure each smoke alarm meets the needs of everyone living in the home, including people with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month by pushing the "test" button, and should be replaced every 10 years or when they stop responding.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.