Woman who went missing during hike near Angeles National Forest found dead, authorities say

A woman who went missing during a hike near the Angeles National Forest was found dead on Monday, a day after she was reported missing.

Julia Li, 21,was last seen near Bailey Canyon Park in Sierra Madre at 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Li's mother reported her missing after they were separated during a hike and Li didn't meet her at their car at the agreed-upon time, according to KTLA-TV.

Early Monday morning, the Sheriff's Department sent out an alert for Li, describing her as being 5 feet 2 and 110 pounds. Later that day, her body was found by the sheriff's search and rescue personnel, the Sheriff's Department said.

The L.A. County coroner's office listed Li's cause of death as blunt trauma. The Sheriff's Department said foul play is not suspected at this time.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.