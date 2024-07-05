Woman in wheelchair dies in Arden Arcade. CHP says truck hit her as she crossed roadway

A woman in a wheelchair died Friday after she was struck by a big rig truck as she tried to cross Fulton Avenue in Arden Arcade, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fatal crash involving the pedestrian occurred about 10:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Alta Arden Expressway.

A man in his 40s driving the big rig truck had stopped the vehicle for a red light in the westbound lanes of Alta Arden Expressway, said Officer Justin Fetterly, a spokesman for the CHP’s North Sacramento office.

The woman in the wheelchair was stopped at the crosswalk along westbound Alta Arden Expressway waiting to cross Fulton Avenue. Fetterly said she then started to cross Fulton, and the truck started to make a right turn onto northbound Fulton when the truck struck the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Fetterly said investigators did not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the deadly crash, and no arrests were made. He said it appeared that the traffic signals were functioning, and both the truck and the pedestrian had a green light to proceed.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s name after her family has been notified.