Woman in wheelchair hit and killed by big rig
A woman in a motorized wheelchair was hit and killed by a big rig Friday morning in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County, California Highway Patrol said. CHP was dispatched around 10:20 a.m. to the crash site at Fulton Avenue and Alta Arden Expressway. The roadway was closed while a police investigation was underway. Officials said the truck driver had stopped at a red light on westbound Alta Arden Expressway, while the woman was stopped at a crosswalk to cross to Fulton Avenue.