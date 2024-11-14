What Will It Take For a Woman to Win?

Alexis Coe
·4 min read
election day in america
What Would It Take For a Woman to Win?

"When will a woman be president?" It’s a question that's become America'sWaiting for Godot—an endless, frustrating vigil for a milestone that, like Samuel Beckett's titular character, seems perpetually out of reach. When Kamala Harris joined Hillary Clinton in the pantheon of almost-firsts, the inquiry resurfaced with a vengeance, echoing through newsrooms like a Greek chorus of missed opportunities. I trotted out the usual suspects—anecdotes about Shirley Chilsholm, Geraldine Ferraro, Gerald Ford—with the most recent gender analysis.

As one of the few public-facing female presidential historians, I've long been the reluctant Pythia of this political oracle, forever doomed to answer a question that shouldn't need asking. But it wasn’t until last week, while sharing a split screen with yet another male president and male president-elect, that a realization hit me. When we allow the moment a woman will shatter the highest, hardest glass ceiling to be treated like a plot twist in a political thriller, we ask the wrong question. The real question: Who guards its threshold?

In 1989, Ford predicted that the first female U.S. president would likely ascend to the role after serving as vice president, following the death of a sitting president. His theory seemed somewhat prophetic with Harris, but it’s more than just another story. Globally, it's uncommon for women to be elected president without powerful family connections or male predecessor support, as seen with Laura Chinchilla, president of Costa Rica, or Dilma Rousseff, president of Brazil. Men seemingly need to be active participants in the process—long past simply staffing women.

The rooms presidents move in are dominated, and sometimes exclusive to, white men. Most presidents appoint 26 cabinet members, the principal adviser body to the president of the United States, and for over half of American history, they have appointed only men. Since the 1920s, only 12 presidents (five democrats, seven republicans) out of 18 have appointed women to cabinet or cabinet-level positions.

Certain positions remain elusive for women, notably secretary of defense and Veterans Affairs. These realms, like the presidency itself, are often stereotyped as masculine domains in a nuclear-armed military powerhouse.

This underscores how recent and still limited women's inclusion at the highest levels of government has been. Joe Biden's historic appointment of five women to his cabinet was a step forward on a road still measured in inches. In Barack Obama’s administration, one of the most diverse in history, women were met with challenges beyond representation—strategizing just to be heard, they often adopting "amplification" tactics in meetings, such as repeating key points made by female colleagues and crediting them by name.

Presidential history, with its reverence for white-male leadership, reinforces our collective memory, which reads less like a chronicle and more like a carefully curated exhibit. With the exception of Obama, I wrote in my 2020 biography of George Washington, it's a narrative populated by white men, written by white men, for white men. Women, mostly white, are relegated to the margins. I occupy that liminal space: I’m the lone youngish white woman on panels, in meetings, on the shelf.

The path to the Oval Office, it should now be clear, is paved with more than just votes. For women, it’s less like a race and more like a labyrinth, a narrow lens that perpetuates existing power structures by controlling who enters the room, who's heard, and who shapes the narrative of presidential power and history. In this political Wonderland, female candidates are expected to be simultaneously revolutionary and traditional, to break barriers without ruffling feathers. They must navigate a landscape where their qualifications are scrutinized under an electron microscope while their male counterparts seem to waltz through on charisma and well-tailored suits. So does she? Elect the one with a tie!

When will a woman be president? Perhaps when we stop treating it as a novelty and start seeing it as an inevitability. Or maybe when we finally see the "highest office in the land" is a male dynasty masquerading as a meritocracy. And in a nation that prides itself on disrupting monarchies, this royal charade is long overdue for a revolution.

