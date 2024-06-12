Woman wins 2 lottery prizes in months, takes home $300,000

A Washington, D.C., woman is celebrating her second lottery win after winning two top prizes four months apart totaling $300,000 in cash.

Sherri Fowler, a Washington, D.C. resident, claimed her second top prize win on June 4 after winning $250,000 on the Nothing But Cash scratch-off game. In February, Fowler won $50,000 playing Win it All, the D.C. Lottery press release said.

Sherri Fowler won her first top prize in February 2024. Now, Fowler is returning to the D.C. Lottery’s Prize Center to claim an additional $250,000 in June.

“I was at the store and started screaming," Fowler told lottery officials. "I couldn’t believe it. I had to ask my kids to double-check!”

Fowler purchased her recent winning ticket at the Chevron on Sherman Avenue.

What does the two-time lottery winner plan to do with her winnings?

Fowler said with this big win she plans to buy something nice for herself.

“I’m going to get a car this time,” Fowler told lottery officials.

What are the odds of Nothing But Cash?

The overall odds of winning Nothing But Cash are 1 in 3.16, the D.C. Lottery said.

The odds of winning the $250,00 are 1 in 122,055, the lottery said.

What are the odds of Win It All?

The overall odds of winning Win It All are 1 in 3.98, the D.C. Lottery said.

The odds of winning the $50,00 are 1 in 122,100, the lottery said.

