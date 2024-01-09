Woman's death not suspicious, say police

The death of a woman whose body was found on Monday morning is not being treated as suspicious.

Cleveland Police launched an investigation after the woman's body was found in Gilmour Street, Thornaby.

The force confirmed on Tuesday the death had not been deemed suspicious after a post-mortem examination.

It said a file would be prepared for the coroner, adding: "Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this extremely difficult time."

Follow BBC Tees on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.