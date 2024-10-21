Woman's Doctor: AI technology helping diagnose breast cancer

In this Woman's Doctor segment, medical technology has come a long way and AI is taking over the conversation. Doctors are using the technology to better understand what's going on inside your body. Mercy Medical Center patient LaKristol Dennard comes in for her annual mammograms just like other women her age. "Well, I have a history of having follow-up examinations because one of my breasts is considered dense, so I've been kind of like in the routine of expecting, I have to go in and follow up," Dennard said. Mercy Medical Center breast radiologist Dr. Evelyn May said follow-up exams for women with dense breasts are common, but thanks to artificial intelligence or AI technology is assisting doctors in a way that maybe they couldn't see before.