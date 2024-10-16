Woman's leg amputated after run over by train

Sky News

The Duchess of Edinburgh was moved to tears after meeting refugees who fled to Chad to escape the civil war in neighbouring Sudan. The duchess was the first member of the Royal Family to make an official visit to Chad. During her trip, the duchess went to Adre, where more than 220,000 refugees, mostly women and children, are living in a camp after fleeing the conflict between the Sudanese armed forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).