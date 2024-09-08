Women charged following Smethwick stabbing

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Smethwick.

West Midlands Police said the man was found injured on South Road at around 16:15 BST on Thursday.

Jessica Jury, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested by police the following day on suspicion of attempted murder.

She was charged and remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The man remains in hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

This news was gathered by the Local Democracy Reporting Service which covers councils and other public service organisations.

