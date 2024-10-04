Women in England with ‘worrying’ breast lumps to be referred directly to specialists

The scheme will involve women with red-flag symptoms to use 111 online via the NHS app to bypass GPs.

Women who are concerned about lumps in their breasts will be able to book an appointment to see a specialist via the NHS app, without seeing a GP first, in a pilot scheme aimed at speeding up cancer diagnoses.

Wes Streeting, the health secretary, announced the move in a speech to hundreds of family doctors at the Royal College of General Practitioners’ (RCGP) annual conference in Liverpool on Friday.

The trial, which launches next month in Somerset, forms part of government plans to get patients with cancer symptoms referred to specialists faster and free up more GP appointments.

“Starting in November, 111 online, which is available through the NHS app, will pilot directly referring women with a worrying lump to a breast clinic,” Streeting told delegates. “That means faster diagnosis for cancer patients and more GP appointments freed up – better for patients and better for GPs.”

Dr Vin Diwakar, NHS England’s medical director for transformation, said the move was an example of how technology had the power to transform healthcare.

“We’re excited to be piloting in Somerset whether 111 online could refer women with red-flag symptoms for breast cancer checks without the need to see a GP. This is just the start of our plans to bring NHS services to patients through the app.”

Prof Kamila Hawthorne, the chair of the RCGP, cautiously welcomed the scheme. “It’s good to hear that this initiative will be piloted first, as, like any new initiative, it will need to be rigorously evaluated in terms of safety and effectiveness before wider rollout.”

The pilot results would be evaluated before a national rollout was considered, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Sally Kum, an associate director of nursing and health information at Breast Cancer Now, said the earlier any changes in a woman’s breasts could be checked, the better the chance of a successful treatment outcome if cancer were diagnosed.

She said: “We look forward to seeing the results and impact of this pilot scheme. Critical to its sustainability and success will be its consideration of the capacity and resource needs of 111 in delivering the service.”

Speaking at the RCGP conference, Streeting also vowed to slash the amount of paperwork family doctors had to do.

“I was genuinely stunned to hear about one practice that has to complete more than 150 different forms to refer patients into secondary care services,” he said.