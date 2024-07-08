Woman’s minister who could not define what a woman is criticised by JK Rowling

Anneliese Dodds has said that how a woman is defined could depend on 'context' - Rii Schroer/The Telegraph

Labour’s new equalities minister has previously failed to define what a woman is.

Anneliese Dodds, who was shadow equalities spokeswoman, was announced in the role on Monday morning.

In a radio interview two years ago Ms Dodds said there are “different definitions legally around what a woman actually is” and, when pressed again, said: “I think it does depend what the context is.”

The remarks, made on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour in 2022, were shared on social media by JK Rowling, who described the comments as “nonsensical”.

Ms Rowling said: “And if you happen to be wondering how I have the transcript of that Woman’s Hour to hand, it was sent to me by Dodds’s office after I publicly criticised her prevarication on the programme.

“They seemed to think I’d find her comments less nonsensical if I saw them in print.”

Ms Rowling has previously accused Labour of having “abandoned” her and others campaigning for women’s rights. The Harry Potter author has become known as a fierce advocate for the rights of biological women after criticising Scottish Government proposals to introduce self-identification for transgender people.

JK Rowling accused Labour of having "abandoned" her and others campaigning for women's rights - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, will also have the title minister for women and equalities because the title has to be held by someone of Cabinet rank. Ms Dodds will take leadership on the issue but does not hold a Cabinet post.

Ms Dodds had said in opposition that she was going to be the first Secretary of State for Women and Equalities. She will combine the role with that of aid minister, in what will be seen as a significant downgrading of the position from pre-election promises.

Last year Ms Dodds said Labour is “committed to modernising the Gender Recognition Act”, saying the current process was “intrusive, outdated and humiliating”.

During the election campaign, Ms Phillipson was criticised for refusing eight times to answer whether a biological male should be able to use a women’s toilet during a radio interview with LBC.

Presenter Nick Ferrari then presented a specific scenario about a trans woman with a penis needing to use a public toilet in a restaurant, asking: “The trans woman with a penis would use which lavatory?”

Ms Phillipson repeatedly suggested that businesses should provide “a range of different options”, even when Mr Ferrari specified that the hypothetical restaurant only had two options – male and female toilets.

Last month Sir Keir Starmer vowed to ban “gender ideology” from being taught in schools, even though his party could not define what the term means.

Maya Forstater, chief executive of women’s rights charity Sex Matters, said: “The prominence of sex-based rights during the election campaign showed that most people think genuinely single-sex spaces are essential, and that the government should move swiftly to fix the legal muddle that means service-providers are frightened to provide them.

“However Sir Keir decides to organise the women and equalities brief, we look forward to working with the incoming administration to ensure that the law works to guarantee women’s safety, dignity and privacy and to protect everyone’s human rights.”