Women are faster long-distance runners than men, and it's probably because they've got more estrogen

Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images

A new study that tracked ultramarathon running times worldwide over two decades found that women tend to outrun men, after 195 miles.

On average, women are 0.6% faster than men during super-long races that stretch towards (and beyond) the 200 mile mark.

Estrogen likely plays a key role in giving women an advantage at such long distances.

Run like a girl, and you will eventually beat the boys.

A new study suggests that at some of the very longest distances that people run, women tend to outperform men on a minute-per-mile basis. The reason why women might have a slight performance advantage in super-long running races likely boils down to differences in two key hormone levels between sexes.

The study, conducted by running shoe review site RunRepeat in collaboration with the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU), looked at the race results of 5,010,730 ultramarathoners, those ambitious distance runners who continue well beyond the 26.2-mile confines of a regular-length marathon. It examined an enormous set of finishers' results, spanning 15,541 different ultra races conducted between 1996 and 2018 and accounting for over 85% of all ultrarunning events worldwide.

The authors found that when people race beyond 195 miles, the average pace of a woman is slightly faster than the average pace of a man, at 17:19 min/mile for women, and 17:25 min/mile for men.

"The difference is quite small, but it's still relevant," exercise scientist David Rowlands from Massey University, who was not involved in this study, told Insider. "A 0.6% difference in time is substantial, over a 195-mile race."

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

The finding is not a complete surprise to exercise scientists or endurance athletes like Rowlands (himself an elite cyclist), who know that as endurance races get longer, the gap between top women's and men's finishing times shrinks. But it is still "exciting," he said, to see that there's a point at which women begin to "outperform" men.

Men are, on average, faster than women when it comes to sprinting and marathoning. This is largely because of their generally bigger hearts, which can deliver more fresh oxygen to the body, and to bigger stores of the sex hormone testosterone, which can make muscles bulkier and stronger.

Men are also able to store more glycogen in their muscles than women, which is like a quick-release fuel for speed. That fast-acting fuel can be used efficiently as energy early on in a race, before people must begin to tap into their fat stores.

But muscles and testosterone can only get the men so far. At some point, the fact that they have less estrogen on board than women becomes apparent. As ultra race distances get longer, estrogen becomes like a performance enhancer for women in a few different ways.

"Natural energy stores in your muscles, those will last you for the first four hours of the race," Dr. Mimi Winsberg, an avid Ironman triathlete and psychiatrist who's competed in 25 races to date, told Insider. "After that, you need to be providing your body with fuel, or burning fat."

Women might be better at burning fat for fuel than men

Jean-Philippe Ksiazek/AFP via Getty Images

During really long ultra races, men seem to burn out harder than women do, and exercise scientists suspect that estrogen is a key player in giving women that edge.