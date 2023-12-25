Women have gained almost three inches on their waistlines since the 90s

Weight loss

Women have gained almost three inches on their waistlines in less than three decades, official figures show.

The data from a mass survey across England shows the average woman has a waist span of 35 inches – up from just over 32 inches in the 1990s.

Almost half of women are now classed as having a “very high waist circumference” – meaning it is at least 34.6in (88cm).

The proportion falling into this category has doubled since 1993, the presentation from the Government’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities shows.

Male bellies have continued to bulge over the same time period, though at a slower rate.

Experts said too many people were eating “as though it was Christmas every day”, causing waistbands to expand dangerously.

The figures show that the average male waistband is now 38.5in – up from 36.6in.

In total, 36 per cent of men are classed as having a “very high waist circumference” – which means it is at least 40in (102cm). In the Nineties, just 20 per cent of men fell into this category.

The data comes from the Health Survey of England carried out in 2019, when waistlines were last measured.

Draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) published in April urges everyone from the age of five upwards to regularly measure their waistline and to check it is less than half their height.

This means that someone who is 5ft 10in (178cm) tall should have a waist of less than 35in (89cm).

Previously, their advice had suggested that the body mass index (BMI) – which measures the mass and height of a person – was enough to assess whether weight is healthy or not.

Earlier this year, a study by the University of Oxford found that every extra inch on the waistline increases the risk of heart failure by 11 per cent.

The analysis of health data on adults aged 40 to 70 showed weight circumference is the biggest risk factor for events over other obesity measures such as BMI.

Experts said the findings added to a body of evidence showing that extra pounds around the belly are far more important than overall weight.

Too much visceral fat, which sits around the internal organs, can impair the way heart and blood vessels function. Two out of three adults in the UK are either overweight or obese.

‘Eating like it’s Christmas every day’

Tam Fry, from the National Obesity Forum, said: “The figures for both men and women are alarming – too many of us are eating as though it is Christmas every day.

“Nice is quite right to urge that waist measurements be now taken annually from the time a child first goes to school,” he said, saying these could show the build-up of dangerous belly fat that can envelop vital organs, triggering conditions such as kidney disease and diabetes.

He said Britain could learn from other countries such as Japan, which insists workers’ waists are measured, under the Metabo Law, with employers fined if the measurement is too high.

Calling for firm measures to tackle Britain’s obesity epidemic, Mr Fry said: “I fear that the average British woman will never get down to the 28in waist that was her average in 1952.”

Health charities said the findings were “very concerning”, urging the Government to take action to reduce marketing, advertising and promotion of unhealthy foods.

‘Government has delayed measures’

James Leiper, an associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation said: “A larger waist measurement is linked to an increased risk of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes, which can cause heart and circulatory diseases. Simple lifestyle changes can help you manage your weight and achieve a healthier measurement, including getting more exercise and eating a healthy Mediterranean-style diet.”

The charity called for “bold action” from the Government, including implementing delayed restrictions on the advertising and promotion of unhealthy foods.

Katherine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance, a coalition of more than 50 charities and organisations said: “Obesity directly costs the NHS around £6.5 billion a year, with billions more in costs from lost productivity and other economic losses, yet the Government has consistently delayed measures that would help make us a healthier nation, such as restricting advertising and multi-buys on unhealthy food.”

Malcolm Clark, a senior policy manager at Cancer Research UK, said: “These figures suggest that we are far from turning the tide on obesity. Being overweight or obese is the second biggest cause of cancer in the UK after smoking, and is linked with 13 different types of cancer.

“Frustratingly, the UK Government has failed to implement its own legislation to tackle this problem. Restrictions on TV and online adverts and price promotions on unhealthy foods passed into law in the last two years should be enforced as soon as possible. Every delay to do so is a missed chance to prevent cancer and save lives.”