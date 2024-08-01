Women’s Group To Harris: Dump Shapiro over Sex Case Cover-up

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is likely no longer the betting favorite to be No. 2 on the Democratic ticket. His involvement in a sexual harassment coverup has come to a head, with a national women's rights organization urging Vice President Kamala Harris to think twice.

In a headline blaring: "Gov. Shapiro's Failures Enabled Sexual Harassment," the National Women’s Defense League said in a statement that the Harris vetting team should "consider the handling of past complaints of sexual harassment inside the Pennsylvania Governor’s office."

Shapiro, 51, is the chief executive of a crucial battleground state rich with electoral votes, where Harris is set to campaign with her yet-to-be-named running mate on Tuesday. Speculation had mounted that based on the location of Tuesday's rally, in Philadelphia, that it may just be Shapiro.

That scenario and Shapiro's fortunes now appear have dimmed.

Shapiro has came under fire for his administration’s move last year to pay nearly $300,000 to settle a sexual harassment claim against one of his longtime aides. The deal involved a non-disclosure agreement.

“Governor Shapiro’s office should have done a better job preventing sexual harassment happening in his own office by former cabinet secretary Mike Vereb, including protecting the survivor who bravely came forward, ensuring that any other potential survivors felt safe in speaking up, and ensuring the harasser didn’t have the opportunity to do further harm after the complaint,” Emma Davidson Tribbs, director of the National Women’s Defense League.

Shapiro finally addressed the matter on Thursday.

Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder said in a statement to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star that the governor and his administration “take every allegation of discrimination and harassment extremely seriously and have robust procedures in place to thoroughly investigate all reports."

But the governor's office gave no further comment on the substance of the matter, saying, "In order to protect the privacy of every current and former Commonwealth employee involved, the Administration does not comment further on specific personnel matters.”

Shapiro faced ethics questions, too. He’s been seen sitting courtside with a donor at a 76ers game and caught flack for accepting pricey tickets to numerous other sporting events, potentially violating his state’s gift ban.

And progressives sympathetic to Palestinian causes don't want him on the ticket either as Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza rages on. Shapiro is a vocal supporter of Israel’s right to defend itself, while critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He has criticized anti-Israel protests, pushing to forcibly end the encampment at the University of Pennsylvania.

His positions have raised free-speech concerns and have now led pro-Palestinian activists to try to sink his chances of joining the ticket, The New York Times reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, the Harris team was still actively vetting potential candidates. “They’re watching the J.D. Vance experiment go horribly wrong and they want to be sure they’re doing their due diligence,” a longtime Democratic operative told the Daily Beast.

In addition to Shapiro, Walz and Kelly, the Harris team is also reportedly taking a close look at Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Beyond the sexual harassment scandal, Shapiro lacks foreign policy and military bone fides.

Unlike rival contenders Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Shapiro didn’t serve in the military, and his political experience pales in comparison. (Walz is a two-term governor and a veteran who served for 10 years in the U.S. House; Kelly sits on the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees, served in the Navy and commanded the space shuttle Endeavor.)

Read more at The Daily Beast.

