Women Held Hostage by Hamas Returned to Israeli Custody Under Ceasefire Deal

Three hostages were returned to Israel on Sunday, January 19, in the first part of the hostage exchange and ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Israeli citizens Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were collected and transported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and transferred to Israeli forces at a location in Gaza on Sunday, Israeli authorities confirmed.

Video released by Israel’s Foreign Ministry shows the three women exiting an ICRC vehicle and being greeted by Israeli military forces on Sunday.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the women were taken to an “initial reception point” in southern Israel where they were medically examined in hospital and reunited with family members. The IDF said the women were in Hamas captivity for 471 days.

Emily Damari’s mother, Mandy Damari, shared a photo of herself reuniting with her daughter on Sunday. Credit: Israel Foreign Ministry via Storyful