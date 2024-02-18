Women in Kenya demand justice for femicide amid spate of killings

A spate of femicides has spurred calls for justice for women across Kenya, where more than a dozen women have been killed since the start of the year.

In January alone, at least 14 women in Kenya were killed by their intimate partners.

The high-profile murders of 26-year-old Starlet Wahu Mwangi and 20-year-old Rita Waeni in particular, both in Nairobi, has put pressure on the government to rapidly investigate, arrest and prosecute those responsible.

Thousands of women marched throughout the country last month to push the government to declare femicide a national emergency and a threat to national security.

According to Africa Data Hub, which tracks public reports, more than 500 femicides were recorded in Kenya between 2016 and 2023, with other cases suspected to have gone unreported.

'Our justice system cannot be relied upon'

In Malaa village, 42 kilometres from Kenya’s capital, Connie Muuru works with mothers who have lost their daughters to femicide and other forms of murder.

After several failed attempts of seeking justice for her daughter, Jully Sharon Muthonim, who was brutally murdered by her lover, Connie has set up a support group in Jully's memory.

"What I do here at Team Compassion is walk with families that have lost loved ones through murder. I have walked the same path," she says.

"I lost my daughter in 2016, and for two years I attempted to seek justice only for it to backfire and send me to severe depression.

"Our justice system cannot be relied upon, I experienced it and I see it even today."

Barriers to justice



