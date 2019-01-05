Women leave behind lasting legacy for recreation in Ingonish

Small rural communities often have difficulty raising funds for recreation facilities that larger areas may take for granted, but that's no longer a problem for residents of Ingonish, N.S.

A pair of longtime residents who died left the community on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail with a substantial amount of money in trust, to be used only for local sports and recreation.

"They were wonderful citizens of this area," said Allister MacLeod, who was friends with Mary Ross Barker and Irene Gettas, and is now a trustee of the private fund the women left behind.

Ross Barker was born in 1905 in Toronto and died in Ingonish in 2004, about six months shy of her 100th birthday. A recipient of the Order of Canada, she pioneered physical education for women in the 1930s, teaching phys ed at private schools in Toronto and at the University of Western Ontario, as well as the YWCA.

In 1957, Ross Barker — whose mother was originally from Little Bras d'Or, N.S. — retired to Ingonish with her lifelong companion, Irene Gettas. While living in Cape Breton, Ross Barker continued to champion sports and youth activities.

Gettas was born in 1918, also in Ontario. She died in 2016. Her obituary says she, too, promoted youth sports in Ingonish and was a keen gardener and supporter of the Buchanan Memorial Hospital Women's Auxiliary in Neils Harbour and the Neils Harbour Community Dental Clinic.

"Mary was more active than Irene," said MacLeod. "Irene was interested in the property and having little gardens, and she cultivated various kinds of heather, which she imported.

"But Mary was very outgoing and social, and she was active politically. She was a strong Liberal and supported the party."

MacLeod said Ross Barker left her estate to Gettas, who then came up with the idea of leaving a lasting legacy to the community after her death.

He said this is the first year the trust fund has been able to disperse money to community recreation groups.

So far, the trust has helped Cabot High School just outside Neils Harbour with a new scoreboard, and junior golfers at the Highlands Links course.

"It's great for a small community that doesn't have much." - Adam Sams, Ingonish Baseball Association

It has also provided funds for the local karate club, the tennis courts at Ingonish Beach, equipment and season passes for youth at Ski Cape Smokey, and a large donation to the Ingonish Baseball Association.

