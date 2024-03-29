Women in sports in WNY: Kelsey Sweet uses content to show the world a 'different' Buffalo Bills

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Washington Capitals defenceman Ethan Bear is entering the NHL and NHL Players’ Association's joint assistance program and will be unavailable to the club for an indefinite period. The NHLPA and NHL said in a joint release Wednesday that Bear will be eligible to return to on-ice competition when cleared by the program administrators. The 25-year-old from Ochapowace First Nation, near Regina, is in his first season with Washington after signing a two-year, US$4.125-million deal in Decemb