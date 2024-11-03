Women’s swim team who ousted trans athlete endorses Trump

A women’s swim team who ousted a transgender athlete appeared on stage in Salem to endorse Donald Trump.

The former president took a detour from the seven key battleground states to deliver a pitch to voters in Virginia.

The Roanoke College women’s swim team who recently filed a complaint to block a trans athlete from joining the team, appeared on stage with Trump.

Inviting the “brave” athletes on stage, Trump riffed on the criticism he has previously received over his rhetoric about women.

“If you say beautiful, it means the end of your career in politics, you’re not allowed to say a woman’s beautiful,” he said. “So I will not tell you how beautiful they are, but they are strong and they are beautiful.”

The former president invited the team on stage to speak after declaring: “Keep men out of women’s sports.”

Lily Mullins, one of the team’s captains, thanked Trump for “standing with women” and accused his opponent Kamala Harris and Joe Biden of presiding over a regime of “anti-woman sex-based discrimination”.

“As female athletes especially we know that men have an inherent advantage over women in sports, and due to current policies men are competing against women of all ages in all sports,” Ms Mullins said.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris advocated for and pushed for this anti woman, sex based discrimination to continue all over this country.”

The former president’s departure from the key swing states may seem a risky strategy, but his team is projecting confidence, claiming he could turn the state red for the first time since 2008.

“We have a real chance,” Trump told a Richmond-area rally on Saturday.

Trump hugged Lilly Mullens, a swimmer wtih of the Roanoke College team - Steve Helber

Doubling down on his pitch to women, the former president said he would “stop the indoctrination of your children” and accused the current administration of confusing “your children’s gender” with their policy “agenda”.

In a moving segment of the rally, Trump also invited to the stage Tammy Nobles, the mother of a Kayla Hamilton who, in 2022, was raped and killed by a suspected illegal migrant.

It comes as new polling from the Election Lab shows Ms Harris has a 14-point lead among women, outstripping the six-point lead Trump has among men.

The Republican candidate’s campaign has been geared to target young male voters, with Trump making a series of appearances on male-oriented podcasts, most recently the Joe Rogan Experience.

He has also been criticised for his rhetoric about women, most recently coming under fire for calling former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney a “radical war hawk” and saying she should see how it feels to face guns “trained on her face”.

In the final days of the election campaign, Trump’s late appeal to female voters suggests a concerted effort to lure women away from Ms Harris.

11:29 PM GMT

That’s all for now

Donald Trump’s rally in Salem has concluded.

That’s all for now.

11:10 PM GMT

“She never worked at McDonald’s”

Donald Trump repeated his claim in Salem that Kamala Harris is lying about working in McDonald’s in her youth.

“She never worked at McDonald’s,” he told his supporters.

The Telegraph answered your burning questions about the McDonald’s saga here

10:50 PM GMT

Pictured: Trump supporters at his Salem rally

Donald J Tump addresses an election rally in Salem, Virginia.

Donald J Tump addresses an election rally in Salem, Virginia.

10:24 PM GMT

Trump: I’m having a bad hair day

The former president caught sight of the back of his head on a screen behind him while he addressed a rally in Salem.

“I’m having a bad hair day,” he declares.

“I have to have a bad hair day in front of Virginia? That’s not good.”



10:12 PM GMT

“I’ve got the Hispanic vote”

Donald Trump claims he is “leading the Democrats with Hispanics”.

It comes after a comedian who performed at his Madison Square Garden rally labelled Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage”.

He did not name the polls he claimed to be citing.



10:02 PM GMT

The Roanoke College women’s swim team speak in support of Trump in Salem

Members of the Roanoke College Swim Team speak at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, Saturday Nov. 2, 2024, in Salem

09:52 PM GMT

Trump welcomes “beautiful” women’s swim team

Donald Trump tells the rally that the women’s swim team from Roanoke College are “beautiful”. He prefaced his remarks by stating that calling the swimmers “beautiful” could end his political career.

He is criticising the college, accusing it of allowing a trans swimmer to join the women’s team.

Trump’s campaign is making a targeted push towards female voters in the final stretch of the race.



09:47 PM GMT

“Kamala is low IQ”

Donald Trump branded his opponent Kamala Harris a “low IQ person”.

“We’re gonna get the stupid people outta here as soon as possible,” he tells the crowd.

Trump says he is in Virginia because he believes he can win the state which has voted Democrat since 2008.



09:43 PM GMT

Donald Trump arrives on stage

The former president has arrived at his rally in Salem, Virginia an hour and 40 minutes late.

He is boasting about the crowd size and has declared he will win there on Tuesday.

“We win Virginia, we win the whole thing without question,” he added.





09:36 PM GMT

Stephen Miller speaks about immigration

Next up is Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, who riles up the crowd with a strident address on immigration.

“Do you see one story after another of an illegal alien criminal raping and murdering an innocent American?” He asks those gathered.

“We’ve not just allowed but actively imported criminal illegal aliens that will assault and violate and murder our citizens.”

Mr Miller is often cited as the driving force behind Trump’s hard-line stance on the border, which the former president has made one of his key issues in the 2024 election once again.

09:21 PM GMT

Action about to get under way

The crowd are on their feet again in Salem and it looks like the action might be about to get under way.

Men in suits with walkie talkies are wading their way through the crowd in what feels like a sign that the former president is soon to arrive.

Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley takes to the stage to gee up Trump’s supporters.

“We have a vice president…” he begins, when a member of the audience yells out: “Who is s—t,” causing the crowd to burst out in hoots of laughter.

“We need every one of you to give us 50 minutes. Fifty minutes for you to have five-minute conversations about this election with 10 people,” he continues. “And we can make this into a movement that is absolutely going to deliver Virginia.”

08:50 PM GMT

Pictured: Trump supporters get ready for rally

A man wears a T-shirt saying ‘Deplorable garbage’ following comments made by Joe Biden this week - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

The crowd waves signs in support of Trump - SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Young supporters are also in attendance - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

08:42 PM GMT

Crowds do Mexican wave

The temperature is rising in Salem, Virginia, as voters take to their feet waving “Trump will fix it” placards in the air in anticipation of the former president’s arrival.

A spontaneous Mexican wave has even broken out (without a hint of irony).

The Republican candidate was due on stage at 4pm.

08:20 PM GMT

Trump’s surrogates hone in on border control

The key messages Donald Trump’s surrogates have honed in on are jobs, supporting law and order and a tough stance on the border.

“We saw Virginia with a 20-year high murder rate, and let me tell you, when we back the blue, crime goes down in Virginia,” Republican governor Glenn Youngkin said.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris unleashed that genie of inflation, unleashed that inflation that steals the hard earned money of Virginians and Americans…Kamala Harris broke it, but Donald Trump will fix it.”

On the border, he said: “During Donald Trump’s presidency, we had a secure border. They remained in Mexico, and they were not caught and released,” adding that the state is allegedly seeing “young people sexually assaulted by illegal immigrants”.

08:00 PM GMT

‘Trump is going to win’

Republican State governor Glenn Youngkin also lauded Donald Trump for dressing up as a garbage worker.

“I saw president Donald J. Trump wearing an orange vest,” he said. “When I saw him with that vest on, I said: ‘That’s brilliant. He’s going to win.’

“What a moment, when we see our future president standing with Americans, saying, ‘I am one of you who you can trust.’”

Glenn Youngkin speaks ahead of Trump’s appearance in Salem - Steve Helber

07:22 PM GMT

‘We’re not garbage’

Joe Biden’s comments allegedly comparing Republican voters to “garbage” are clearly front and centre of Trump supporters’ minds at today’s rally.

Many have turned up wearing high-vis, with some even wrapped in bin bags. Jason Miyaras, the state’s attorney general, also sported a high-vis vest as he took to the stage.

Republican Senate candidate Hung Cao, a military veteran who came to the US as a refugee, addressed the crowd saying how important it is that immigrants “embrace American culture”.

“We’re not racist, we’re not bigots, we’re not fascists, we’re not deplorables and we’re not garbage,” he said, in a nod to Mr Biden’s remarks.

Mr Cao’s final comment received the biggest cheer of the rally so far. Clearly it’s a message that has resonated with Trump’s base.

One man is dressed in a T-shirt inscribed “deplorable garbage”, drawing a damning comparison between Mr Biden’s comments and those of Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The former Secretary of State’s remarks referring to Republican voters as a “basket of deplorables” are widely viewed as a key turning point that contributed to her ultimate electoral defeat.

06:46 PM GMT

Trump’s rally in Salem gets under way

After hours of voters waiting in the baking sun, Donald Trump’s rally in Salem is under way.

The former president isn’t expected to take to the stage until 4pm, but his warm up acts have already begun. First up was John Maguire, the Republican congressional candidate for Virginia.

The state is not one of the seven key swing states that will decide the election. It may therefore seem a risky detour for the former president with just three days left until voters go to the polls.

However, the Trump team is projecting confidence based in part on early voting numbers and thinks he can be competitive against Kamala Harris in the state, which has voted Democrat since 2008.

It comes after the former president made other recent detours from the states most at play with rallies in New Mexico, New York and California.

While Virginia was considered a battleground as recently as 2012, it has trended toward Democrats in the past decade.

We have a real chance,” Trump told a Richmond-area rally on Saturday.

During today’s speech, the former president is expected to address Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling green-lighting a purge of 1,600 voter registrations that the state said is aimed at stopping non-citizens from voting.

The purge was brought forward by Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and has been hotly contested by Democrats.

06:02 PM GMT

Biden campaigns for Harris in childhood hometown

Joe Biden returned to his childhood hometown on Saturday to campaign for Kamala Harris.

The president rallied union workers, a constituency with whom he is popular, in the town where he grew up before his family moved to Delaware, where he would launch his more than 50-year political career.

“I’m so proud to be back,” Mr Biden said, launching into familiar remarks about his and Harris’s support for unions, his pride in having been the first president to walk a picket line, and their efforts to restore pensions.

“Don’t forget where you came from,” he said to applause, warning of the ramifications if Donald Trump were elected and did away with the Affordable Care Act healthcare program.

Mr Biden, who stepped aside as the Democratic Party’s standard bearer in July following a disastrous debate performance against Trump, has not been a regular feature on the campaign trail for Ms Harris since she ascended to the top of the ticket.

05:46 PM GMT

Pictured: Trump speaks at North Carolina rally

Donald Trump speaks onstage - Evan Vucci/AP

Trump points as his supporters cheer him on - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

A Trump supporter holds a ‘Dream big, again!’ sign at the rally - Hannah McKay/REUTERS

05:17 PM GMT

They are ‘fighting like hell’

Donald Trump has told a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are “fighting like hell”.

He suggested Mr Biden may have performed better than Ms Harris in the election if he had not withdrawn from the race.

05:11 PM GMT

Trump rallies supporters in North Carolina

Donald Trump will rally supporters in North Carolina every day until Tuesday’s election, a flurry of late activity in the only swing state that he won in both his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

He is currently addressing a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina.



Even as Trump looks to expand the electoral map and project strength with trips to New Mexico and Virginia, two Democratic states not widely viewed as competitive, he is putting considerable time into North Carolina, which last backed a Democrat for president in 2008.



The former president’s path to the 270 electoral votes needed to capture the presidency gets significantly more complicated if he loses North Carolina. The fast-growing Southern state gave Trump his smallest margin of victory — 1.3 percentage points — over Democrat Joe Biden four years ago.

04:53 PM GMT

Pictured: Hillary Clinton rallies support for Harris

Hillary Clinton makes a campaign stop in Tampa, encouraging early voting among Democratic supporters - Reuters

The former US secretary of state and Democratic nominee spoke at the ‘Casa Kamala’ event on behalf of Ms Harris - Reuters

04:51 PM GMT

Trump: ‘Kamala is slumping to the finish line’

Ahead of his rally in North Carolina, Donald Trump declared that Kamala Harris was “slumping towards the finish line, yawning, shrieking, and cackling” all the way.

In contrast, he said he was working “24/7” to win the election, before calling his rival “a Low IQ individual, not equipped to be President,” a line of attack he’s used several times already on the campaign trail.

04:39 PM GMT

John Bolton warns Trump will not accept results if Harris wins

John Bolton, former US national security adviser, has warned that he does not believe Donald Trump will accept the election results if he loses.

Asked on CNN whether Trump would accept Kamala Harris winning, he said: “No, I don’t think so...And I think we should be ready for it.”

“I think everybody ought to be ready because Trump never loses. And if he loses, it’s because it’s ‘stolen’ so it will be difficult,” Mr Bolton added.

04:09 PM GMT

In pictures: Trump supporters in Gastiona, North Carolina

Supporters of Donald Trump wait to hear him speak at a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina - Reuters

A girl sits as she holds a Trump-Vance campaign placard close to the event - Reuters

A huge crowd gathered to hear the former president speak three days before the election - Reuters

04:06 PM GMT

Four million in Georgia turn out for early voting

Early voting in Georgia has exceeded 4 million, according to state officials.

As of Saturday morning, 90 counties had exceeded a 50 per cent turnout. “This is unprecedented in Georgia’s history,” said the office of Brad Raffensperger, secretary of state for Georgia.

04:00 PM GMT

Watch: Trump campaigns in Gastonia, North Carolina

03:46 PM GMT

Pictured: Americans park for curbside voting

People park for curbside voting (cast a ballot outside the polling place) during the last day of early voting in Charlotte, North Carolina - AP

03:43 PM GMT

Trump criticises ‘ridiculous’ pro-Harris ad about women voting

Donald Trump has criticised a pro-Harris advert narrated by Julia Roberts that encourages women to keep their votes a secret from their husbands, labelling it “ridiculous”.

During a call into Fox News, he said: “Can you imagine a wife not telling a husband who she’s voting for? Did you ever hear anything like that? Even if you have a horrible, if you had a bad relationship, you’re going to tell your husband. It’s a ridiculous ad. So stupid.”

The Republican nominee added that he was “so disappointed in” Julia Roberts for being involved, saying: “She’s going to look back on that and she’s going to cringe”.

When it first aired on Friday, Republicans branded it “nauseating” with Fox News host Jesse Watters suggesting the secrecy amounted to lying to your spouse.

Others mocked the idea that women needed to be reminded of the power of their vote.

Read more on the Republican uproar over the ad.

Vote Common Good | X/@VoteCommon

03:15 PM GMT

Poor economy ‘wonderful’ for my chances, says Trump

Donald Trump said that a slowing US economy was “wonderful” for him as it boosts his chances of winning election on November 5.

The former president’s central message in Milwaukee was that Americans will “never” recover from the Democrats’ handling of the economy, an issue Trump’s aides believe is his strongest.

Pointing to an October government report that showed weak job growth, Trump said “Our economy is a total disaster and is expected to get very substantially worse.”

“It’s a wonderful time for me coming in, you know — this is what I want,” he then added, before quickly adding he would sort it out “fast”.

Employers added 12,000 jobs last month, far lower than the 223,000 created in September, according to the US Labor Department report, in a sign the economy is slowing. However, the unemployment rate sat at the same rate of 4.1 per cent.

Milwaukee is home to the most Democratic votes in the key swing state of Wisconsin, but its conservative suburbs are mostly Republican, marking a critical area for Trump as he tries to make up ground he lost in 2020.

02:31 PM GMT

Watch: ‘It’s either Trump with his enemies list or my to-do list’

Kamala Harris repeated her new line of attack on Friday that Donald Trump has a so-called “enemies list” of all those he intends to prosecute if he returns to the Oval Office.

Speaking at a rally in Milwaukee on Friday, she told her supports to imagine the Republican nominee “watching into that office and stewing over his enemies list” or for her to walk in “on your behalf with my to-do list”.

As the crowd roared, she added: “And I am a hard worker”.

It's either Donald Trump walking into the Oval Office with his enemies list, or me with my to-do list. And I'm a hard worker. pic.twitter.com/o5z4R12REJ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 2, 2024

01:53 PM GMT

Who could be on Trump’s ‘enemies list’?

One of Kamala Harris’s latest attack lines is to paint a picture of a bitter and twisted Donald Trump, hunched over his desk in the dead of night compiling a list of enemies.

In her closing speech at the White House Ellipse on Sunday, Ms Harris told crowds of soon-to-be voters that Trump “has an enemies list of people he intends to prosecute”.

She has repeated the claim several times since — and there is no doubt that Ms Harris would be near the top if such a list does exist.

The nearest to a historical precedent was back in the 1970s, when Richard Nixon and his officials drew up plans to make life awkward for their opponents.

Read the full article on the people unlucky enough to cross his path here.

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan on Nov 1 - AP

01:29 PM GMT

Supreme court allows contested Pennsylvania ballots to be counted

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal from Republicans that could have led to thousands of provisional ballots not being counted in Pennsylvania.

The justices left in place a state Supreme Court ruling that elections officials must count provisional ballots cast by voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected.

By Thursday, 9,000 ballots had arrived at offices across Pennsylvania missing a secrecy envelope, a signature or a date, state records show.

The rulings are the latest in four years of litigation over voting by mail in Pennsylvania, where every vote truly counts in presidential races. Republicans have sought in dozens of court cases to push the strictest possible interpretation for throwing out mail-in ballots, which are predominantly cast by Democrats.

01:07 PM GMT

More than 70 million Americans cast early votes

More than 70 million Americans have already cast their votes ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The figure is still below the record set in 2020 of 101.5 million, largely due to the pandemic, but it is still higher than the number of early votes cast in 2016 (47.2m) and 2012 (46.2m).

12:58 PM GMT

Women flock to Harris, Trump leads with men

A Washington Post average of October national polls showed that Kamala Harris was leading by 11 points among women while Trump leads by 10 points among men – a 21-point gap in the vote margin.

The findings are similar to the 2020 and 2016 national exit polls.

In 2020, Joe Biden won among women by 15 points while Trump won men by eight per cent (a 23-point gap), while in 2016 Hillary Clinton won among women by 13 and Trump among men by 11 (a 24-point gap).

In the seven battleground states, women have cast roughly 55 per cent of ballots so far, which has begun to unnerve Trump allies and donors.

“Early vote has been disproportionately female,” Charlie Kirk, president of pro-Trump conservative campaign group Turning Point Action, posted on X. “If men stay at home, Kamala is president. It’s that simple.”

12:31 PM GMT

Officials in Michigan fear late results in key Democrat city

Officials in the battleground state of Michigan say they fear the Democratic-leaning city of Warren could lag behind the rest of the state in reporting the results of Tuesday’s presidential election.

Warren, unlike Detroit and most other cities in Michigan, did not take advantage of state law changes allowing for up to the early processing of absentee ballots.

Instead, the city of 135,000 people will wait until Election Day to count more than 20,000 mail-in ballots.

The potential delay from Warren has worried some Democratic leaders that it could leave the results appearing artificially high for Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday evening, and that the former president may try to falsely declare victory in n the state before all votes were in.

“If the state is close at all and we don’t have returns from Warren, which is our third-largest city, it’s going to create all kinds of concerns,” said Mark Brewer, former chair of the Michigan Democratic Party. “It’s very, very worrisome.”

Opinion polls show a tight race between Kamala Harris and Trump in Michigan.

12:06 PM GMT

Who is leading in the polls?

Kamala Harris has a small lead over Donald Trump in the national polling averages of 48 per cent to 47 per cent, according to 538/ABC news.

National polls serve as a useful indicator for the popularity of a candidate, but are not always a useful means to predict the election.

Most states vote for the same party each election, leaving just a handful of them that could be taken by either candidate - the seven swing states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

How are the two rivals faring in the battlegrounds? Look at our poll tracker here.

Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump by just one percentage point in the latest polls - AFP

11:58 AM GMT

Harris and Trump’s final campaign weekend

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump enter the final weekend of the US presidential campaign of modern times with a flurry of swing-state rallies aimed at persuading the last undecided voters.

Harris, bidding to become the country’s first woman president, will use rallies in Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan to drive home her message that Trump is a threat to US democracy.

Trump, seeking a sensational return to the White House. promises a radical Right-wing makeover of the government and aggressive trade wars to promote his policy of “America first.”

The 78-year-old will make whistle-stops in North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

On Monday, the race will culminate with late-night rallies in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for Trump and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for Harris.

11:40 AM GMT

How the Gaza war is threatening Harris’s White House chances

As Kamala Harris was walking on stage to rapturous applause at the Democratic National Convention in August, outside, protesters in keffiyehs chanted “free Palestine!”

They held up placards which called on her to “end genocide” and “free Palestine”. Some simply read: “Abandon Harris ‘24.”

The war in Gaza has enraged swathes of progressive voters who could normally be relied upon to support a Democratic candidate.

Ms Harris’s support for Israel has the potential to cost her dearly in Tuesday’s election.

Addressing that crowd of supporters in Chicago, Ms Harris described the “devastating” toll that the war had taken on Palestinian civilians, and declared her support for “their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination”.

Read the full story here.

11:18 AM GMT

Watch: Trump complains about his ‘beautiful white skin’

Donald Trump complained of his “beautiful white skin” which could have been tanned if he was sitting on the “best beaches in the world” instead of campaigning all the time.

Speaking at his rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Republican nominee claimed he could have led a “glamorous” life if he hadn’t decided to run for president, immediately after accusing Kamala Harris of forcing big companies to leave the US.

“I could have been on the best beaches in the world, I own the best beaches in the world... I could have been anywhere I wanted to be, I could have had those waves smacking me in the face,” he said as the crowd cheered and laughed in response.

Trump, with a notable orange-tinged tan on his face, continued: “That beautiful white skin that I have, it could have been nice and tanned... It could’ve been beautiful, tanned, and beautiful”.

Credit: C-Span

10:49 AM GMT

Cardi B was ‘not going to vote’ until Harris entered race

Cardi B said she was not planning on voting in the US election until Kamala Harris entered the race.

“Are we ready to make history?” the Grammy-winning rapper asked the crowd in Milwaukee in the swing state of Wisconsin.

“She’s passionate, compassionate... and most of all she is not delusional,” Cardi B said about the Democratic nominee, contrasting her to the “bully” Trump.

“I wasn’t going to vote this year,” she said, but Ms Harris taking over from Joe Biden had changed her mind. “I’m not giving Donald Trump a second chance.”

Cardi B said she is only voting in the election because Kamala Harris became Democratic nominee - Getty Images North America

Kamala Harris hugs rapper Cardi B before speaking at a campaign rally in Milwaukee - AP

10:34 AM GMT

In pictures: Trump and Harris host duelling rallies in Milwaukee

Donald Trump during a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, declared that the ‘disasater’ of the economy is ‘wonderful’ for his election chances - Bloomberg

Trump dancing his way on stage as he sought to win over voters in the key swing state - Shutterstock

Kamala Harris just seven miles away elsewere in Milwaukee on Nov 1 where she called Trump ‘obsessed with revenge’ and seeking ‘unchecked power’ - AFP

In 2020, voters in Milwaukee helped tip Wisconsin for Joe Biden - AFP

10:20 AM GMT

Arizona officials probe whether Trump broke law with Cheney remarks

Arizona Democratic attorney general Kris Mayes is “looking into” whether Donald Trump “violated” state law when he said Liz Cheney should face rifles “shooting at her” to see how she feels about sending troops to fight, her office said.

Trump made the comments about Ms Cheney, one of Trump’s most strongest Republican critics and daughter of former Republican vice-president Dick Cheney, on Thursday, calling her a a “radical war hawk”.

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her...Let’s see how she feels about it,” he said.

Trump repeated the line of the attack on Friday, saying she wouldn’t have the “courage” to face guns “pointing at her” in battle.

Responding to the remarks, Ms Cheney wrote on X: “This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death.”

09:58 AM GMT

Julia Roberts’ advert for Kamala Harris triggers Republican anger

An advert narrated by Julia Roberts encouraging women to keep their votes a secret from their husbands has triggered fury among Republicans.

“Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth,” the actor says in the video, which encourages women to cast their ballot for Kamala Harris.

“In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want. And no one will ever know,” she adds.

In the clip, two woman can be seen filling in their ballots before sharing a conspiratorial wink.

Read more.

Julia Roberts suggests in the advert that women should keep their votes secret from their husbands - Getty

09:56 AM GMT

Why it’s Trump’s election to lose

Four days before the US election, both presidential campaigns are in a blind panic.

Early voting data, polls and election models all point to different results, and exhausted spin doctors on both sides of the aisle are trying desperately to spin the little information we have.

What we know for sure is that the swing states – the seven battlegrounds that will decide this election – are incredibly close.

The latest survey of those states, taken for The Telegraph by Redfield & Wilton Strategies between Monday and Wednesday this week, finds that Donald Trump now leads Kamala Harris in four out of seven swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina.

In the so-called Blue Wall, Ms Harris’s most likely route to victory, Ms Harris leads in only one of three states – Wisconsin. The candidates are tied in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Read the full analysis here.

09:55 AM GMT

Hello and welcome to our live coverage

We’re bringing you all the latest news from the US election.