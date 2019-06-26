Women are 'tough enough' to ride a motorcycle says Ontario rider

Tracey Rogers began her morning in Wiarton, Ont.

She then travelled through Tobermory, Mildmay and Exeter on her way to Sarnia, with women joining and leaving her throughout the day.

And all of them were on motorcycles.

Rogers is part of a 'Ripple Relay,' which brings a coin from community to community as a way of raising awareness of and empowering women motorcycle riders.

According to Rogers, the coin acts as a sort of relay baton, passed from woman to woman to woman as they travel on their motorcycles.

The coin and its handlers have already spent time travelling from British Columbia to Manitoba, and they're now arriving in Ontario.

Tomorrow, Rogers will be riding through Windsor.

In September the coin will travel across Canada as part of the Women Riders World Relay (WRWR).

A journey around the world, beginning in the U.K.

According to Rogers, the WRWR began with a woman in the U.K. who started the project with a group of other women "to ignite a global sisterhood of inspired women to promote courage adventure unity and passion for biking."

"It's about bringing recognition to it and letting the ladies know that they can go out without their husbands and go for a ride," Rogers explained.

Submitted by Tracey Rogers More

Rogers said the first thing everyone expresses when she tells them she rides motorcycles is worry.

"It's almost like guys are tough enough to go out and do it and we aren't," said Rogers. "But we are."

In that sense, ripple relays also serve as a way of challenging the stereotype of biker culture as solely involving tattooed men riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.

"There are riders from every corner of society," said Rogers. "There's people that are police officers and firemen and business owners and factory workers … you name it."

Rogers said she's always liked motorcycles, but she was initially afraid to start riding.

She rode on the back of a boyfriend's bike for a few years before going out to get her own license.

"I rode with him for two years on the back of his bike," said Rogers. "Then one day, I was just like … I need to be on the front of a bike."

She received her motorcycle licence last summer and drove her bike more than 5,000 kilometres during that season alone.

Submitted by Tracey Rogers More

"I plan to double that this summer," she added.

