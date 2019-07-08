Updated with total viewers: Sunday’s Women’s World Cup Final drew 14.3 million total viewers. That’s a big number, but it’s 44% less than what the American ladies scored in 2015, when they also won.The 2015 Women’s World Cup Final hauled in a whopping 25.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. Last year’s Men’s World Cup Final, the capper to a tournament the U.S. didn’t even qualify for, received 11.4 million viewers.Four years ago, the Women’s World Cup Final was a night game for United States viewers. Yesterday’s final was a day game.Previously: The Women’s World Cup Trophy is coming back home to America — again. On top of their own repeat victory, Team USA made Fox Sports a winner on Sunday as well.The metered market ratings for Sunday’s USA vs. Netherlands World Cup Final game jumped 20% over the men’s final in 2018. Of course, the U.S. men weren’t anywhere near last year’s comparable game — they didn’t even qualify for the tournament — but still.Sunday’s 2-0 victory posted a 10.0 rating/27 share, according to the earliest available Nielsen numbers. Last year’s men’s championship game got an 8.3/21.Also Read: U.S. Women's Soccer Wins Second Straight World CupThe 2019 Women’s World Cup Final was down from the 2015 version, which America also won. As a tournament, this summer’s Fox, FS1 and FS2 coverage edged the one from four years ago by 1% in metered market ratings.In 2018, France defeated Croatia to win the men’s tourney.Read original story Women’s World Cup Final Ratings Top Men’s 2018 Championship Game by 22% (Updated) At TheWrap

