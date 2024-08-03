When is the women's 100m final at Olympics 2024? Start time and TV channel today

Favourite: Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA is the reigning women’s 100m world champion (AP)

The women’s 100m final is the biggest event to take place at the Olympics on Day 8.

The athletics action on the eye-catching and furiously fast purple track at the Stade de France finally began on Friday, with the first track medal of the Paris Games won by Ugandan star Joshua Cheptegei in the men’s 10,000m final.

The men’s shot put final, women’s triple jump final and the 4x400m mixed relay final are all coming up on Saturday night, but it is the women’s 100m showpiece that will take centre stage, with the men’s final to then follow 24 hours later.

We won’t know the exact lineup for the final until after the semi-finals, which take place at 6:50pm.

Team GB will hope to have Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita both competing after they got through their respective heats on Friday, though the USA’s reigning world champion Sha’Carri Richardson will be the strong favourite barring any unforeseen disasters as she looks to make a huge impression on her Olympic debut after controversially missing the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Her main rival for 100m glory, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, has pulled out of the event in order to protect her body and focus fully on the 200m instead.

Instead it will be up to the likes of fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred to pose the biggest challenge to Richardson, along with other hopefuls such as Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast.

Women’s 100m final start time

The women’s 100m final at the Paris Olympics takes place on Saturday August 3, 2024 at the Stade de France.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:20pm BST - 9:20pm local time. As noted, the semi-finals take place at 6:50pm.

How to watch women’s 100m final

TV channel: In the UK, the women’s 100m final will be shown live on both BBC One (free-to-air) and Eurosport 1.

Live stream: You can also watch live online for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, while subscribers can also visit the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: Follow live coverage of the race with Standard Sport’s rolling Olympics blog, with expert analysis from reporters Matt Majendie and Malik Ouzia in Paris.